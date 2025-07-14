Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Hamrun Spartans and FK Zalgiris, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round, Hamrun Spartans will welcome FK Zalgiris to the Ta' Qali National Stadium.

Tas-Sikkina will be hoping to bounce back from two consecutive competitive defeats in midweek, while Zaliai Balti will be looking for a fourth straight win.

Match preview

Giacomo Modica's Hamrun Spartans reached this stage of the qualifiers by winning the Maltese Premier League in 2024-25, but their Champions League dreams are in peril this week.

Last term, Tas-Sikkina were eliminated in the first qualifying round by Lincoln Red Imps on penalties after drawing 1-1 on aggregate, losing the home leg 1-0 but winning the away trip by the same score, before being knocked out of the Conference League process by Ballkani in the second round.

Last Wednesday, Modica's side were felled by two second-half goals in the first leg of this year's tie, though the manager could point to the fact that his team had not played a competitive fixture for almost two months as a reason for the defeat.

A club playing on their own turf would typically be a boon, but considering that the hosts have lost three of their five most recent home games, and won only four of their last nine, fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts about their chances.

Additionally, the Spartans have to score three goals without reply, but they have only netted three or more in a single match on three occasions in 2025 - beating Marsaxlokk 6-1 on January 5, Swieqi 5-0 on January 11 and Naxxar 4-0 on March 31.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Cheburin's Zalgiris are the defending Lithuanian champions, and qualified for this round by topping the league table for the 11th time last year.

In the 2024-25 UEFA season, Zaliai Balti were entered into the Conference League qualifiers, and while they triumphed 3-1 on aggregate over Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura, they failed to get the better of Cyprus' Pafos in the second round.

In last week's first leg, Cheburin's men found two second-half goals from Liviu Antal and Kassim Hadji to give them a lead to protect this time around.

Knowing that even a single-goal margin of defeat would see them progress, the visitors will draw confidence from their travelling record that features just one loss from their last five away matches, winning two and drawing two in that stretch.

However, it is notable that Zalgiris have still been porous defensively in recent away games regardless of results, and after conceding eight goals on the road since early May, including three against Kauno Zalgiris, they will need to be focused to secure their spot in the next stage.

Hamrun Spartans Champions League form:

Hamrun Spartans form (all competitions):





D



W



W



W



L/span>



L





FK Zalgiris Champions League form:

FK Zalgiris form (all competitions):





D



D



L



W



W



W





Team News

Hamrun Spartans will be looking to make a quick start on Tuesday, and they will need frontmen N'Dri Philippe Koffi and Matias Garcia to be on top form if they are to overturn the deficit.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Modica's back four of Joris Moutachy, Vasilije Radenovic, Luka Dumancic, Bruno Tavares will be hoping to seal out the visitors in defiance of their recent defensive record.

As for Zalgiris, they may be without right-sided midfielder Ovidijus Verbickas in midweek after he was taken off in the first leg with an injury, and Dino Salcinovic could step in to take his place.

Up top, Cheburin should start a strike partnership of Henrique Devens and Liviu Antal, though Kassim Hadji, who scored last Wednesday, will be ready to make an impact as a substitute.

Hamrun Spartans possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Compri, Emerson, Bjelicic, Micallef; Mbong, Cadenovic, Simkus, Camenzuli; Garcia; Koffi

FK Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Olses; Moutachy, Radenovic, Dumancic, Tavares; Salcinovic, Ofori, Kendysh, Matulevicius; Devens, Antal

We say: Hamrun Spartans 1-2 FK Zalgiris

Hamrun Spartans have been mixed at home, and losing more than not in recent matches on their own turf, they could taste defeat once again in midweek.

Zalgiris could take advantage of their hosts' defensive weaknesses, but they may not find enough chances to win by three clear goals.

