As the CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway, Haiti are set to face invited guest nation Saudi Arabia at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Les Grenadiers are in excellent form having won 10 of their last 11 matches, while the Green Falcons have tasted defeat just once in 2025 so far.

Match preview

Sebastien Migne's Haiti made the final round of World Cup qualifying earlier this month, having won three of their four second-round clashes.

That being said, Les Grenadiers followed up their 5-0 victory over Aruba on June 7 with a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Curacao on Tuesday, marking their first loss October 2023.

Regardless, Migne's side finished second in their group with nine points, five ahead of third-placed St. Lucia, but three short of top-of-the-pile Curacao, who progressed with a 100% record.

Turning their attention to the Gold Cup this weekend, the nominal hosts will be aware that they have lost their only game when playing as the home team this year, but after winning the four prior, and keeping three clean sheets on the bounce at the end of 2024 in the process, they will be hopeful of getting off to a strong start.

However, it is important to highlight that Haiti have faced a number of lacklustre teams in recent months, and it would be fair to say that Saudi Arabia represent their toughest test for some time.

Meanwhile, Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia closed out their third round of AFC World Cup Qualifying by taking three points from a possible six ahead of this weekend.

Last time out, the Green Falcons were beaten 2-1 by Australia, who went on to qualify from their group, and the manager will be disappointed that his team surrendered the early lead that Abdulrahman Al-Oboud earned them.

That defeat saw Renard's men finish in third place with 13 points, a tally that meant they missed out on automatic qualification but still progressed into the next round.

As they look to forget their frustrations this weekend, the guest nation will be hoping to make a strong start in the Gold Cup, but having won just three of their last seven on the road, losing two and drawing two, it remains to be seen whether they can take all three points at Snapdragon Stadium.

That being said, Saudi Arabia should be expecting to triumph over the nation ranked 83rd in the world by FIFA, and failing to do so would be seen as an upset.

Team News

Haiti have posted a contrasting 5-0 win and 5-1 loss so far in June, but striker Frantzdy Pierrot contributed to goals in both matches, and he should be in the lineup once again this weekend.

Joining him up front is likely to be Duckens Nazon and Louicius Don Deedson, while Mikael Centave stands by to offer more firepower from the bench.

As for Saudi Arabia, Abdulrahman Al-Oboud, who gave his side the lead against Australia last time out, will start alongside Firas Albiraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari in Renard's forward line.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-backs Abdulelah Al-Amri and Hassan Kadesh will be hoping to keep another clean sheet after their three-game streak of not conceding was broken on Tuesday.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Duverne, Lacroix; Attys, Pierre, Jaques; Deedson, Pierrot, Nazon

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Majrashi, Al-Amri, Kadesh, Boushal; Kanno, Ajohani, Al-Juwayr; Al-Oboud, Albiraikan, Al-Dawsari

We say: Haiti 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Haiti have been in strong form over the past year, but Saudi Arabia will be a major challenge for them to overcome.

The Green Falcons will be expecting to take all three points, though their mixed away record suggests that Les Grenadiers could be on the scoresheet on Sunday.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Haiti win with a probability of 50.81%. A win for Saudi Arabia has a probability of 25.69% and a draw has a probability of 23.5%. The most likely scoreline for a Haiti win is 2-1 with a probability of 9.65%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (9.29%) and 2-0 (8.16%). The likeliest Saudi Arabia win is 1-2 (6.5%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (10.98%).

