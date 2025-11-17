Preview:Gremio vs Vasco - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Brasileiro clash between Gremio and Vasco da Gama, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gremio will aim to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone when they host Vasco da Gama on Wednesday at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.

A 2-2 draw versus Fortaleza on matchday 33 has Gremio sitting 14th in the Brasileiro Serie A table, two points below Vasco, who are 11th despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Juventude in their previous league fixture.

Match preview

It has been anything but a November to remember in Porto Alegre, with Gremio collecting just one point after three domestic outings this month.

As a result, they are five points above the relegation line, with five matchdays remaining and on the verge of equaling their longest winless run of the Serie A campaign (four games) should they drop points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a defeat in midweek would also mark the first time this side will have suffered consecutive league defeats at home this season, losing 1-0 to Cruzeiro at Arena de Gremio in early November.

On multiple occasions this year, Mano Menezes has seen his side fail to hang onto points that were in their grasp, dropping 13 of them domestically in 2025 when leading in the second half.

At the same time, they are a mere two points away from a place in the Copa Sudamericana next season and four behind Atletico Mineiro for a spot in the top half of the table.

Imortal Tricolor are unbeaten in their previous 14 home outings versus Vasco de Gama across all competitions, emerging victorious in 10 of those instances.

You can put Vasco da Gama on the list of Brazilian top-flight sides that have struggled to find their footing domestically so far in the month of November.

The Rio-based club have yet to earn a single point from three league fixtures this month, netting just one goal over that stretch, while conceding a combined eight.

A place in next year’s Copa Sudamericana may be the best thing they can hope for domestically this season, as they are currently 10 points back of a qualification spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

Fernando Diniz will be encouraged by their away results of late, with Vasco winning two of their previous three road matches in this competition, though they lost the last one 3-0 at Botafogo.

Another defeat this week would equal the longest losing streak for this side in the competition from 2024 when they lost four in a row on two separate occasions.

Camisas Negras have points in two of their previous three top-flight affairs against Gremio but have not beaten them away from home since a 2006 meeting at Estadio Olimpico Monumental (2-1).

Team News

Knee issues will likely keep Mathias Villasanti and Fabian Balbuena on the Gremio sidelines for this one, while Joao Pedro is dealing with a sore shoulder, and Cristian Olivera is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rocha has a hamstring issue, Willian is recovering from a broken foot, Martin Braithwaite is healing following his Achilles tendon surgery and Rodrigo Ely is out due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Carlos Vinicius and Marlon scored in the opening half for them against Fortaleza, with the former netting his team-leading seventh of the Serie A campaign.

As for Vasco Benjamin Garre is dealing with a groin strain, Jair is out with a cruciate ligament injury and Adson remains doubtful because of a broken tibia.

A second yellow card issued to Paulo Henrique against his former team in their previous match will keep the right-back on the sidelines for Wednesday’s contest.

Rayan scored 27 minutes into their defeat versus Juventude, giving him 12 in the Serie A season, two fewer than Pablo Vegetti for the team lead.

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Lucas, Noriega, Kannemann, Marlon; Arthur, Cristaldo; Alysson, Aravena, Amuzu; Vinicius

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Cuesta, Renan, Piton; Barros, Moura; Tche Tche, Coutinho, Moreira; Rayan

We say: Gremio 0-2 Vasco da Gama

While neither are in great form at the moment, we have more faith in the Vasco game breakers, who have been consistently sharp this season, and we trust that experience will come in handy this week.

