After securing the KNVB Cup and a spot in the Europa League this term, the Go Ahead Eagles are yet to get out of first gear in Eredivisie this season, highlighting the need for victory against FC Volendam this Saturday, September 13.

The visitors returned to top-tier football after spending a season in the Eerste Divisie, and they have made a decent start to the campaign by avoiding defeat after four matchdays.

Match preview

The early signs from the start of this season suggest it will be a difficult campaign for the current KNVB Cup holders, especially with the added burden of competing in the UEFA Europa League.

The Eagles are yet to register a victory in the league, and have already played twice in front of their fans at De Adelaarshorst without much success.

While the results the hosts produced in the first few gameweeks of the season were not ideal, it is their defensive vulnerabilities that will keep head coach Melvin Boel up at night.

Go Ahead have already shipped nine goals in just four outings at an average of 2.25 goals per game; however, their attack has been effective and has scored six times since the start of the campaign.

History suggests that the hosts will walk away from this weekend's clash with all three points, but it is not a foregone conclusion. While the last four head-to-heads went the way of Go Ahead, it is the visitors who are on an upward trajectory.

Volendam spent last season in the first division and made a triumphant return to the Eredivisie after winning the title by eight points.

Manager Rick Kruys has done a splendid job since taking charge ahead of the 2024-25 season, and it seems that his influence and tactics are just as effective in the top flight.

The newly-promoted outfit are unbeaten across their four opening league games, securing draws at home against household names such as AZ Alkmaar and Ajax before the international break.

Despite losing each of their last four meetings with Go Ahead, the Palingboeren dominate the overall head-to-head record with 22 victories from 48 clashes compared to the home side's 17 wins.

Kruys will ask his troops to avoid defeat once again as they travel away from their Kras Stadium home base, but Volendam must convert some of those draws into wins if they are to survive this term.

The travelling party have already scored and conceded six apiece this season, an indication that the manager has some defensive improvements to make ahead of this fixture.

However, considering that Volendam scored 87 goals compared to Go Ahead's 57 in league action last season, the visitors will fancy themselves to leave Deventer with something in hand after this weekend.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

DDLD

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

LDDLD

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

DDDD

Team News

The home side do not have any major injury concerns ahead of this encounter, which means Boel has access to most of his squad.

The end of the transfer window saw the Eagles secure the services of Derby County midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn, who returns to his native country on a season-long loan.

Goudmijn was a regular for the Rams last term, starting 29 times in the Championship with a total of 41 appearances, but delivered low returns of two goals and two assists. Consequently, Boel may use him off the bench this weekend.

The home fans will be glad that Jakob Breum is still at the club, after the attacking midfielder was linked with a move away to Celtic, which fell apart after the Scottish side's transfer fee did not match Go Ahead's evaluation.

Breum is an invaluable part of the Eagles' attack, returning 17 goal contributions in 31 appearances last term, with 10 goals in 26 league appearances, which means he will be a key figure on Saturday.

The visitors also do not have any players in the infirmary, giving Kruys access to his complete squad for the trip to Deventer.

Captain Henk Veerman is undoubtedly the man to look out for; he has been in excellent form and has continued where he left off last season.

The centre-forward topped the scoring charts in the Eerste Divisie with 26 goals, seven more than the next best in the division.

Veerman scored the opening goal to give his side the lead against Ajax and open his account for the new season, which he will be hoping is the first of many.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Breum, Linthorst; Baeten, Suray, Edvardsen

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Mbuyamba, Verschuren, Leliendal; Yah, Bukala; Oehlers, Descotte, Kokcu; Veerman

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-2 FC Volendam

Both sides have demonstrated defensive vulnerabilities in their opening fixtures, but they are also efficient in the attacking third. The visitors should be confident that they can avoid defeat here, especially after they secured a point against more prominent teams in the Eredivisie.

