Seeking a third straight win in this season's Europa League, resurgent Aston Villa will visit Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday.

Following a slow start to their 2025-26 campaign, the Premier League club have recently been firing on all cylinders; meanwhile, the hosts have been inconsistent domestically but recently won their second continental contest.

Match preview

Sunday's 2-1 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur made it five successive wins for Aston Villa, and any concerns about a hangover from last season's bitter ending seem to be firmly behind them.

Scorer of a brilliant team goal against Spurs, in-form playmaker Emiliano Buendia also netted the crucial opening goal as Villa beat Feyenoord in their second Europa League fixture, which took place earlier this month.

While the visitors certainly rode their luck at De Kuip - scene of Villa's 1982 European Cup final triumph - they added a crucial second strike through captain John McGinn, leaving them with maximum points so far.

Including a 1-0 result at home to Bologna in September - when McGinn was on target again - the Birmingham club have now won 11 of their last 15 group or league-phase fixtures in Europe.

Both victories this term have come without conceding, and Unai Emery's men now return to the Netherlands full of confidence that they can keep that streak going.

With a prior record of five wins and one draw against Dutch opponents, Villa will definitely have history on their side.

For their part, Go Ahead Eagles have never previously faced an English team in UEFA competition, having only qualified six times before.

Ending a long trophy drought, the Deventer club were KNVB Beker winners last season, earning them a spot in the Europa League, and they kicked off with a disappointing home defeat to Romanian giants FCSB.

Undeterred, they made up for that setback in Greece last time out, by beating Panithanaikos thanks to a spirited fightback.

The hosts looked to have taken control when Karol Swiderski put them one up early in the second half, but Dean James and Milan Smit later combined twice within seven minutes, with James teeing up Smit for two goals.

Having got off the mark with a first-ever Europa League success, Go Ahead Eagles must now face one of the competition favourites at De Adelaarshorst.

However, Melvin Boel's side will do so following a 2-1 domestic defeat to PSV Eindhoven, in which Smit scored their only goal - that result left them 11th in the 18-team Eredivisie table.

Go Ahead Eagles Europa League form:

L W

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

W L L W D L

Aston Villa Europa League form:

W W

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

D W W W W W

Team News

Though Ollie Watkins withdrew from the last England squad with a knee problem, Aston Villa's star striker was cleared to make a cameo appearance on Sunday, earning effusive praise from Emery for his work-rate.

He may be ready to start in Deventer, perhaps meaning a shift out wide - or to the bench - for Dutch star Donyell Malen, who has deputised admirably. Three of Malen's compatriots could also feature on home soil, with Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde and Marco Bizot all hoping for promotion to the lineup.

It remains to be seen whether Tyrone Mings (ankle) will be passed fit, but influential midfielder Youri Tielemans (calf) is not expected to resume full training for a while yet.

While Villa skipper McGinn has scored in his club's last three European outings, Go Ahead Eagles striker Smit found the net twice against Panathinaikos and will lead the hosts' attack.

Pim Saathof and Soren Tengstedt are still sidelined, while Smit's fellow forward Victor Edvardsen recently joined them on the treatment table: the Swedish striker has just undergone knee surgery, which could keep him out for several weeks.

Likely to line up in a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, Go Ahead will be captained by right-back Mats Deijl, who scored a dramatic late penalty in last term's Dutch Cup final - he then went on to score again in the shootout.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Suray, Breum, Margaret; Smit

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; Malen, Buendia, McGinn; Watkins

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 Aston Villa

A few weeks after visiting De Kuip, Aston Villa now head to De Adelaarshorst - The Eagles' Nest - which has a modest capacity but is renowned for its fiery atmosphere.

As against Feyenoord, the Villans may have to ride over a few bumps, but they are set to get the job done and post six wins on the spin.

