Preview: Girona vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Girona and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Girona and Levante will both be desperate to clinch their first win of the season when they lock horns in Saturday's clash at Estadi Montilivi.

Levante are currently in 18th place with a point to their name, while the hosts are languishing at the bottom of La Liga on goal difference.

Match preview

Girona’s joy of finishing in third place in their expectation-defying 2023-24 campaign seems like a distant memory, with Michel’s side on course for another difficult season after avoiding the drop by just one point last term.

The Blanquivermells endured the worst possible start to the 2025-26 season, conceding three goals and seeing their goalkeeper sent off in a disastrous first-half against Rayo Vallecano, before they shipped four in the opening half-hour of a demoralising 5-0 loss to Villarreal.

After losing 2-0 to Sevilla before the international break, Girona looked set to bounce back with a win following Vladyslav Vanat’s early opener in Sunday’s away clash with Celta Vigo.

However, Borja Iglesias netted a stoppage-time penalty to deny Girona all three points, leaving them as one of five winless teams in La Liga.

The Catalan club will have to pick themselves up from that late equaliser as they turn their focus to their first meeting with Levante since losing 2-1 in a La Liga home clash in May 2019.

The hosts are searching for their first-ever top-flight home victory over Levante, having taken just a point from their previous two La Liga meetings at Montilivi.

Levante are competing in La Liga for the first time since 2021-22 after collecting 79 points from 42 games to lift the Segunda Division title last term.

The Granotes have only taken just one point from their opening four matches, but they will feel that is not a fair reflection of their efforts in the early stages of the season.

Levante conceded in stoppage time in a 2-1 defeat to Alaves, before they gave up a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat to reigning champions Barcelona on matchday two.

After losing 2-0 away to Elche at the end of last month, Julian Calero’s side put themselves in a strong position to win Sunday’s home clash with Real Betis, surging into a 2-0 lead following early goals from Ivan Romero and Karl Etta Eyong.

However, Betis’ Cucho Hernandez pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time, before Pablo Fornals netted an 81st-minute equaliser to ensure the spoils were shared.

Only Girona (11) have conceded more goals than Levante this season (9), so Calero will be looking for an improvement as they look to extend their four-game unbeaten run in meetings with the Blanquivermells (W1, D3).

Girona La Liga form:

L L L D

Levante La Liga form:

L L L D

Team News

Girona are unable to call the injured trio of Juan Carlos, David Lopez and Ricard Artero, while there are also doubts surrounding the availability of Thomas Lemar and Viktor Tsygankov.

Winger Joel Roca is another fitness concern after being forced off at half time of the recent 1-1 draw against Celta.

Bryan Gil or Portu will battle it out for a starting spot if Roca is unable to prove his fitness in time for Saturday’s contest.

Meanwhile, Levante defender Alan Matturro is making progress in his injury recovery, although it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for the trip to Montilivi.

Defender Matias Moreno should be fit to start after he confirmed he was withdrawn with cramp in the entertaining draw with Betis.

Romero and Etta Eyong could resume their fledgling forward partnership after the pair both found the net on matchday four.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blund, Moreno; Martin, Ounahi, Witsel, Martin; Asprilla, Gil, Vanat

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Elgezabal, Moreno, Sanchez; Alvarez, Rey, Martinez, Olasagasti; Romero, Eyong

We say: Girona 2-2 Levante

Girona and Levante have struggled defensively in the opening stages of the season, and with that in mind, we think there should be plenty of joy for the attackers on display at Montilivi.

Both teams will be desperate to end their respective winless runs, but we believe they will have to settle for a share of the spoils, especially as three of the last four competitive head-to-head meetings have finished all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



