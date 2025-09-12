Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Girona, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celta Vigo will be aiming to record their first La Liga victory of the campaign when they welcome a struggling Girona to Balaidos Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The home side have just three points to show from their first four matches of the season, which has left them in 14th spot in the La Liga table, while the visitors are rock bottom of the division on zero points.

Celta opened their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a 2-0 home loss to Getafe, and they have since drawn their last three against Mallorca, Real Betis and Villarreal, with three points leaving them 14th in the table.

The Sky Blues had an excellent 2024-25 season, finishing seventh in La Liga, which saw them qualify for the league phase of the Europa League, and their first match in the competition is against PAOK on October 2.

Claudio Giraldez's side made five signings during the summer, with Ilaix Moriba, Ferran Jutgla, Borja Iglesias, Bryan Zaragoza and Ionut Radu brought to the club, but it would be fair to say that the team are yet to find their rhythm in the early stages of the campaign.

Celta have won eight and lost seven of their previous 21 matches against Girona in all competitions, but both of the La Liga fixtures between the two sides last season finished level.

The Sky Blues have not actually managed to overcome Girona since August 2022, while they have not beaten Sunday's opponents at home since April 2019.

It has been a real struggle for Girona this season, with the Catalan outfit starting their campaign with a 3-1 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano before losing 5-0 to Villarreal and 2-0 to Sevilla in their last two.

Michel's side have conceded 10 times in their three matches, scoring once, with zero points leaving them at the foot of the division, and the early signs are that it will be a tough campaign for the club.

The White and Reds had a glorious 2023-24 season, finishing up in third, which saw them qualify for the league phase of the Champions League, but they ended last term in 16th, only one point above the relegation zone.

Girona were busy during the summer transfer window, making nine signings in total, and they managed to get a deal over the line for 23-year-old striker Vladyslav Vanat, paying Dynamo Kiev £13m for his services.

There will be pressure on Vanat to score the goals to keep the team in the division, and there is no question that Girona need a win on the board as soon as possible to boost their fragile confidence.

Team News

Celta could be without the services of Marcos Alonso, with the defender carrying a muscular problem, but the home side are otherwise in excellent shape for the home fixture with Girona.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to their starting side for this match, with Iglesias and Zaragoza set to feature in the final third of the field.

There could also be another start for Iago Aspas, who is still going strong at the age of 38, but the attacker is looking for his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Girona, Juan Carlos remains on the sidelines through injury, while Abel Ruiz and Viktor Tsygankov face late fitness tests ahead of the fixture on Sunday.

Vanat is set to come straight into the side at centre-forward; the 23-year-old already has three goals and two assists in seven appearances this season, starting the campaign strongly for Dynamo Kiev ahead of his move.

Thomas Lemar is again in line for a spot in the number 10 spot, while there could be a debut in the middle of midfield for Azzedine Ounahi.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Dominguez, Lago; Rueda, Moriba, Sotelo, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Zaragoza

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Witsel, Ounahi; Asprilla, Lemar, Roca; Vanat

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Girona

Celta will view this match as the perfect chance to put three points on the board, and we are expecting the Sky Blues to shade a close game on Sunday against a struggling Girona team.

