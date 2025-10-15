Liverpool forward Florian Wirtz has played well for Germany, and Arne Slot could look at how the attacker is used by the national team to improve his form at Anfield.

Liverpool could look to use Florian Wirtz in a similar role to the one he has played in for Germany in order to get more from him at Anfield, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The attacker has been deployed as a number 10 since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, but he has so far failed to score or register an assist in a competitive match for Arne Slot's side.

Wirtz has at times struggled to make much of an impact in central areas, but he excelled for Germany in the September and October international breaks, with the 22-year-old often deployed from the left of attack.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that playing him from the left at Anfield could give the attacker more time on the ball, saying: "When it does click and hopefully he does in this period, Liverpool could be unstoppable because he is a very good player.

"When you are asking someone to do it in the most congested part of the pitch, coming up against defenders whose physicality he's not faced before on a week in, week out basis, midfielders who are more athletic than anything he's faced, that area in front of the back four becomes so crowded.

"It's so difficult for him to find any space, so you're making his job more difficult in some ways. It's difficult enough to come into a new league and try and make an impact, so you do wonder whether that wide left role would suit him for now [until he adapts]."

Wirtz predominantly played on the left of a front three for Leverkusen, though he was supported by a marauding wing-back, unlike in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Could moving Florian Wirtz help Milos Kerkez?

One of the beneficiaries of moving Wirtz wide could be left-back Milos Kerkez, who has often been used as a third centre-back in build-up by Slot.

The former Bournemouth man is at his best when positioned higher on the touchline, and given Wirtz prefers to move inside the pitch, Kerkez would theoretically be able to provide width to allow the German to play more narrowly.

Lynch also suggested that moving the German away from the number 10 position would allow Slot to select a more defensively solid midfield, when he told Sports Mole: "It might get more out of Kerkez - that might be a good mix. Gakpo comes inside and has sometimes had Kerkez overlapping, but that relationship's not there yet.

"That wide left role is something that will ease him back into the team, and it also allows Slot to give himself the foundation of having that original midfield there. The key deciding factor - if you want to play that three - is if Alexis Mac Allister is fit or not. You could put Curtis Jones in there instead.

"But [moving Wirtz left] gives you that opportunity, whether it's Jones or Mac Allister, to have that really solid midfield as a basis to try and get those relationships back running in other parts of the team."

Mac Allister has struggled for form after missing much of pre-season, so perhaps starting Jones for the time being would be wiser.

Is Arne Slot getting the most from his Liverpool squad?

Liverpool stars such as Conor Bradley, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo excelled during the October international break, and their performances for their respective countries has fuelled concern that Slot is failing to maximise the squad at his disposal.

The Reds have lost their last three competitive games, while Salah has scored just two times and provided two assists in seven Premier League matches.

Lynch viewed the form of Liverpool's stars for their nations as positive for the Merseysiders, and backed Slot to get more from them in the coming months, telling Sports Mole: "The optimistic view is that it's encouraging because it shows that Liverpool didn't buy duds in the summer transfer window.

"What it shows is that at the moment they're not being platformed to show their best form at Liverpool and that is because of the turnover, which has resulted in disjointedness. Kerkez goes away to Hungary and he's playing in a very similar team to when he was on the last international break.

"It should be taken as encouragement that Liverpool have definitely signed good players and there is a lot more to come from some of these in Liverpool shirts. Connor Bradley, who isn't a signing, is in poor form because of the teething problems of the team as a whole."

Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai have all played on the right side of defence, while a number of changes have been made in midfield, but it would not be surprising if the team's displays improved with a more settled starting XI.

