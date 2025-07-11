Preview: GAIS vs Hammarby - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between GAIS and Hammarby, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hammarby make the trip to GAIS on Sunday looking for the win that may take them to the top of the Allsvenskan table.

Meanwhile, GAIS head into this encounter sitting in sixth position and in need of a win to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top three.

Match preview

Having finished runners-up by 11 points in 2024, Hammarby have been motivated to maintain a title push this time around, and they are on course to go one better.

A total of 33 points have been accumulated from 15 games to stay within one point of Mjallby AIF, most impressively conceding just the nine goals.

Five clean sheets have been kept in their last six encounters, the only time that they have shipped goals during that period coming in a 2-1 defeat to the league leaders.

Although they remain with the second-best attacking record in the division, Kim Hellberg's side have struggled for goals of late, netting just seven times in six outings.

Nevertheless, Bajen will be delighted with their current position, particularly when Mjallby have already been played twice.

From the perspective of GAIS, they are challenging in the top half of the table for the second year in a row since promotion to Allsvenskan.

Despite prevailing from just one of their opening eight encounters, collecting 14 points from their most recent six matches has transformed their campaign.

While it should be noted that none of those games were against teams outside of the top four, Fredrik Holmberg's side have showcased their class in putting together a string of results.

The aim now is to improve on last season's sixth-placed finish, yet only sitting seven points adrift of third with a game in hand has left the door ajar for more.

GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W D W W W D

Hammarby Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D L W W W W

Team News

On the back of a goalless draw with Malmo last time out, there will be minimal changes to the GAIS starting lineup.

Axel Henriksson is an option to return in central midfield if Holmberg wants more of an attacking look in the engine room, but the 23-year-old seems likely to remain among the replacements.

Ibrahim Diabate will lead the line for the home side having netted 10 times in 14 games this campaign, his five-match scoring streak having ended in the previous fixture.

Elohim Kabore is pushing for a start in the Hammarby attack after his last-gasp winner against IFK Varmamo.

Jusef Erabi would be the player to drop out in that instance, while Abdelrahman Boudah is an alternative on the flank having contributed one goal and one assist in his last three substitute appearances.

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; Wangberg, Beckman, Agren, Thomasson; Milovanovic, Holmen, Boudri; Lundgren, Diabate, Petrovic

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Skoglund, Fofana, Eriksson, Pinas; Karlsson, Tekie, Besara; Madjed, Kabore, Tounetki

We say: GAIS 1-1 Hammarby

Although Hammarby are the favourites to prevail on the back of four successive wins, we cannot ignore GAIS having remained unbeaten over their last six matches. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw could play out between two in-form teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email