[monks data]
Fortuna Sittard
Eredivisie
Oct 4, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
FC Volendam

SittardFortuna Sittard
vs.
VolendamFC Volendam

Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs FC Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Sittard vs Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Fortuna Sittard and FC Volendam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from their maiden win of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season, FC Volendam travel to Sittard-Geleen to face off against Fortuna Sittard in Saturday's Gameweek Eight matchup.

While the away side are upbeat heading into this weekend's clash, their hosts will go in search of a pick-me-up after suffering a third defeat of the campaign last time out.


Match preview

Consecutive wins in rounds three and four look to have signalled a change in fortunes for Fortuna, who managed just one point from the first six available.

However, Friday's 3-2 defeat to FC Twente saw them beaten for a second time in three matches, either side of a 1-0 triumph over Utrecht.

Danny Buijs's men were alive in the contest for large spells of their most recent defeat in Enschede, but in truth, even a draw would have felt undeserved given how little attacking threat they posed.

A return of 10 points at this stage represents an improvement from last season, when Fortuna had three fewer points, and they are currently just two points behind NEC in fourth despite their struggles of late.

The Fortunezen are one of four unbeaten Eredivisie teams at home this season and will be confident of keeping it that way against an opposing side who have lost on each of their last three visits by a combined score of 6-1.

With exactly half of the Fortuna's 12 goals so far coming in the closing 15 minutes of matches, Saturday's hosts have developed a knack for ending games strongly, meaning no one will be inclined to leave early should they be chasing the game into its final knockings.

Rick Kruys of FC Volendam

Following back-to-back defeats to Go Ahead Eagles and Excelsior, Volendam finally got their season up and running with a first win at the seventh time of asking thanks to a 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle at the Kras Stadion on Saturday evening.

Henk Veerman and Brandley Kuwas were on target for Rick Kruys's men, who just about hung on to secure maximum points after managing just over a third of the ball possession.

Het Andere Oranje will be hoping to use last weekend's victory as a platform to string together a consistent run of decent results, but they will need to tighten up at the back, having failed to keep a clean sheet in 17 straight matches leading up to their upcoming assignment.

Despite being the last Eredivisie team to win a league match this term, Volendam are up to 12th in the standings with seven points from as many matches, and a victory this weekend would see them move level on points with Sittard.

However, Saturday's visitors have been underwhelming on their travels of late, with no competitive away triumph since April, which was also the last time Volendam kept a shutout on enemy territory.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • L


FC Volendam Eredivisie form:



  • D

  • D

  • D

  • L

  • L

  • W



Team News

Mohamed Ihattaren celebrates scoring for Fortuna Sittard on August 31, 2025

Fortuna duo Daley Sinkgraven and Ramazan Bayram are out with long-term knee injuries, with both still awaiting a first outing of the current campaign.

Alen Halilovic is also out of the fold for the home side due to an ankle issue, as midfielder Samuel Bastien misses out through illness.

Mohamed Ihattaren has scored three goals in his last two home appearances and is one to keep an eye on in Saturday's clash.

After sitting out each of Volendam's last three matches with an ankle injury, Anthony Descotte could make his return to action this weekend.

Setting up Kuwas's winner last time out, Robin van Cruijsen continued his fine start to life for the away side with his third direct goal contribution in six outings.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Dahlhaus, Fosso, Marquez, Adewoye, Limnios; Peterson, Brittijn, Michut, Ihattaren; Sierhuis

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Plat, Bukala; Kuwas, Van Cruijsen, Ideho; Veerman


SM words green background

We say: Fortuna Sittard 2-1 FC Volendam

Both teams have conceded 12 goals apiece so far, indicating there is little to choose between them defensively.

However, Fortuna have had the upper hand at the top end of the pitch and, coupled with the added advantage of playing in front of their fans, we can see them edging out their visitors to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582743:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7933:
Written by
Adepoju Marvellous
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alen Halilovic Anthony Descotte Brandley Kuwas Daley Sinkgraven Danny Buijs Henk Veerman Mohamed Ihattaren Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!