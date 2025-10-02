Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Fortuna Sittard and FC Volendam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from their maiden win of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season, FC Volendam travel to Sittard-Geleen to face off against Fortuna Sittard in Saturday's Gameweek Eight matchup.

While the away side are upbeat heading into this weekend's clash, their hosts will go in search of a pick-me-up after suffering a third defeat of the campaign last time out.

Match preview

Consecutive wins in rounds three and four look to have signalled a change in fortunes for Fortuna, who managed just one point from the first six available.

However, Friday's 3-2 defeat to FC Twente saw them beaten for a second time in three matches, either side of a 1-0 triumph over Utrecht.

Danny Buijs's men were alive in the contest for large spells of their most recent defeat in Enschede, but in truth, even a draw would have felt undeserved given how little attacking threat they posed.

A return of 10 points at this stage represents an improvement from last season, when Fortuna had three fewer points, and they are currently just two points behind NEC in fourth despite their struggles of late.

The Fortunezen are one of four unbeaten Eredivisie teams at home this season and will be confident of keeping it that way against an opposing side who have lost on each of their last three visits by a combined score of 6-1.

With exactly half of the Fortuna's 12 goals so far coming in the closing 15 minutes of matches, Saturday's hosts have developed a knack for ending games strongly, meaning no one will be inclined to leave early should they be chasing the game into its final knockings.

Following back-to-back defeats to Go Ahead Eagles and Excelsior, Volendam finally got their season up and running with a first win at the seventh time of asking thanks to a 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle at the Kras Stadion on Saturday evening.

Henk Veerman and Brandley Kuwas were on target for Rick Kruys's men, who just about hung on to secure maximum points after managing just over a third of the ball possession.

Het Andere Oranje will be hoping to use last weekend's victory as a platform to string together a consistent run of decent results, but they will need to tighten up at the back, having failed to keep a clean sheet in 17 straight matches leading up to their upcoming assignment.

Despite being the last Eredivisie team to win a league match this term, Volendam are up to 12th in the standings with seven points from as many matches, and a victory this weekend would see them move level on points with Sittard.

However, Saturday's visitors have been underwhelming on their travels of late, with no competitive away triumph since April, which was also the last time Volendam kept a shutout on enemy territory.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:





L



W



W



L



W



L





FC Volendam Eredivisie form:





D



D



D



L



L



W





Team News

Fortuna duo Daley Sinkgraven and Ramazan Bayram are out with long-term knee injuries, with both still awaiting a first outing of the current campaign.

Alen Halilovic is also out of the fold for the home side due to an ankle issue, as midfielder Samuel Bastien misses out through illness.

Mohamed Ihattaren has scored three goals in his last two home appearances and is one to keep an eye on in Saturday's clash.

After sitting out each of Volendam's last three matches with an ankle injury, Anthony Descotte could make his return to action this weekend.

Setting up Kuwas's winner last time out, Robin van Cruijsen continued his fine start to life for the away side with his third direct goal contribution in six outings.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Dahlhaus, Fosso, Marquez, Adewoye, Limnios; Peterson, Brittijn, Michut, Ihattaren; Sierhuis

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Plat, Bukala; Kuwas, Van Cruijsen, Ideho; Veerman

We say: Fortuna Sittard 2-1 FC Volendam

Both teams have conceded 12 goals apiece so far, indicating there is little to choose between them defensively.

However, Fortuna have had the upper hand at the top end of the pitch and, coupled with the added advantage of playing in front of their fans, we can see them edging out their visitors to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email