Bayern Munich defeated Flamengo 4-2 in a thrilling six-goal encounter on Sunday night in the Club World Cup, securing their place in the quarter-finals.

The first half was packed full of action, as Bayern Munich soared into a two-goal lead inside 10 minutes, before Gerson pulled one back after 30 minutes, only for the German champions to swiftly restore their lead on the stroke of half-time through Leon Goretzka's long-ranged strike.

The action did not stop there, though, as Flamengo once again cut the lead in half just after the restart as Jorginho converted from the penalty spot, but as Bayern Munich continued pushing forward, the German champions eventually broke through and restored their advantage once more through Harry Kane's second of the day, and that goal ensured their victory and place in the quarter-finals.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Flamengo will be utterly devastated to have been eliminated in such fashion, as other than a disastrous first 10 minutes, the Brazilian side were arguably the better team.

They took more shots, had higher expected goals and held more possession than their opponents, but a lack of lethal finishing, especially compared to Bayern's ruthlessness, meant they ultimately lost the tie.

That was where Bayern Munich prospered today, with three of their goals coming from winning the ball high up the pitch and scoring with clinical strikes, while the opener was an unfortunate own-goal from Erick Pulgar.

FLAMENGO VS. BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS

Erick Pulgar own-goal vs. Flamengo (6th min, Flamengo 0-1 Bayern Munich)



6' GOAL | Pulgar (OG) ? Own goal! Pulgar’s attempted clearance on a corner ends up in the back of Flamengo’s net.@FCBayern is up 0-1 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLABAY pic.twitter.com/lcS7SNc2XW

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 29, 2025

Bayern Munich are ahead, Pulgar has turned it into his own net!

Joshua Kimmich delivers a corner toward the front post, where multiple Flamengo players all contest for the same ball.

Pulgar is the one to make contact as he looks to clear away, but his slight touch sends the ball looping into the far corner of his own goal.

Harry Kane goal vs. Flamengo (9th min, Flamengo 0-2 Bayern Munich)



? Brilliant from Kane! A powerful strike off the lower post and in — @FCBayern go 0-2 up in style. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLABAY pic.twitter.com/BnLraemE63

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 29, 2025

Two for Bayern Munich inside 10 minutes, what a finish from Kane!

Flamengo are aiming to play out from the back, but Dayot Upamecano aggressively challenges and wins the ball just outside the Brazilian side's half.

The loose ball is collected by Kane, and the striker's ferocious effort strikes the inside of the left post and bounces into the net to double Bayern's lead.

Gerson goal vs. Bayern Munich (33rd min, Flamengo 1-2 Bayern Munich)

Wow, what a strike from Gerson to get Flamengo back into the match!

Flamengo are playing down the left wing and aiming to get a cross into the box, and the eventual delivery is miscontrolled by Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

The bounce falls perfectly for Gerson just inside the box, and the midfielder's first-time strike flies past Manuel Neuer and into the roof of the net.

Leon Goretzka goal vs. Flamengo (41st min, Flamengo 1-3 Bayern Munich)



GORETZKA FROM RANGE ? makes it 1-3! A slight deflection off the backline — and all Rossi can do is watch it hit the net. Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLABAY pic.twitter.com/mOQl2FonE8

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 29, 2025

Bayern Munich's lead is restored, such a clever finish from Goretzka.

Konrad Laimer loses the ball inside Flamengo's box, but the attempted clearance falls only as far as Goretzka on the edge of the area.

Goretzka looks to be aiming his strike for the far right corner but pulls his shot back into the near corner and into the net, catching Agustin Rossi out completely.

Jorginho goal vs. Bayern Munich (55th min, Flamengo 2-3 Bayern Munich)



⚽️ Jorginho buries the penalty! Flamengo pull one back — it’s now 2-3 with everything to play for! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLABAY pic.twitter.com/5vqmfxWjQU

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 29, 2025

Flamengo are back in this game once again, Jorginho converts from the spot!

Michael Oliver awards Flamengo a penalty after Michael Olise handled the ball inside the box, and Jorginho steps up to take for his new side.

The midfielder does his usual run up and slots his penalty into the bottom left corner, sending Neuer the wrong direction.

Harry Kane goal vs. Flamengo (73rd min, Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich)

Kane again, surely game over now!

Flamengo are caught trying to play out from the back - not for the first time - as Kimmich picks up the ball just outside the box and reverses a pass forward to Kane.

The striker gets the ball under his control before quickly unleashing his effort into the near corner, restoring Bayern's two-goal lead yet again.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

The striker was absolutely superb today, scoring two of Bayern Munich's four goals to help lead the German side to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

Both finishes were perfect representations of his sensational goalscoring ability, with a longer-ranged strike with his left foot and a snap shot with his right.

Kimmich must also be mentioned, with the industrious midfielder delivering the corner for the opening goal and also getting the assist for Bayern's fourth, while his all-round performance also impressed.

FLAMENGO VS. BAYERN MUNICH MATCH STATS

Possession: Flamengo 51%-49% Bayern Munich

Shots: Flamengo 12-8 Bayern Munich

Shots on target: Flamengo 3-4 Bayern Munich

Corners: Flamengo 4-4 Bayern Munich

Fouls: Flamengo 18-19 Bayern Munich

WHAT NEXT?

For Bayern Munich, Champions League champions and Club World Cup favourites Paris Saint-Germain await them in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Meanwhile, Flamengo will have a brief break before returning to their pursuit of the Brazilian league title as they take on Sao Paulo in mid-July.

