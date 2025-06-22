Preview: LAFC vs. Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Club World Cup clash between Los Angeles FC and Flamengo, including team news, predicted lineups and recent form.

Already-qualified Flamengo and already-eliminated Los Angeles FC will round off their Club World Cup group-stage campaigns with a clash in Orlando on Tuesday.

Flamengo have six points from their two games in Group D and have already secured a spot in the knockout round of the competition, while LAFC have been eliminated with two defeats in their two matches.

Match preview

Flamengo have been highly impressive in their opening two matches at the Club World Cup, recording a 2-0 victory over ES Tunis in their first fixture before beating 10-man Chelsea 3-1 last time out.

The Brazilian outfit fell 1-0 behind to Chelsea but managed to recover to triumph, with that victory securing their spot in the knockout round of the Club World Cup with one game to spare.

As a result, there is nothing substantial on the line here, as their position at the summit has already been secured, while LAFC have been knocked out due to their two defeats from two matches.

Filipe Luis' side secured their spot in the 2025 Club World Cup courtesy of their 2022 Copa Libertadores success, and they are playing in the competition for the third time, having previously competed in 2019 and 2022.

Powerhouses from Europe such as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid remain the favourites for the trophy, but Flamengo are emerging as dark horses due to the quality of their displays in their opening two fixtures at the competition.

LAFC opened their group-stage campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on June 16, before losing 1-0 to ES Tunis last time out, which eliminated them from the competition.

It was always going to be difficult for the MLS outfit to make a serious impression at the competition, and they only have pride to play for in their final match of the 2025 tournament.

Steve Cherundolo's side won a playoff match against Club America at the end of May to secure their spot at the Club World Cup, and it is their first participation in the tournament.

LAFC can take plenty of encouragement from their position in the finals, though, as the club is less than 11 years old, and there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful of a bright future.

LAFC Club World Cup form:

LL

LAFC form (all competitions):

DDWWLL

Flamengo Club World Cup form:

WW

Flamengo form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

LAFC will go strong in their final match at the competition, especially as Flamengo are set to rest a number of key players, so this will provide them with the chance to put three points on the board.

Hugo Lloris will continue between the sticks, while there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for Olivier Giroud.

Denis Bouanga will also be a notable inclusion in the final third of the field, as the Black and Golds bid to give their supporters something to cheer on matchday three.

As for Flamengo, there will be wholesale changes from the Chelsea clash, with Pedro, Everton and Alex Sandro among those expected to be introduced into the XI.

Jorginho is expected to be rested with one eye on the team's last-16 clash, which could open the door for Allan to be introduced into the starting side.

Matheus Goncalves may also be introduced down the right, with Gonzalo Plata and Gerson among those expected to be given a rest from the first whistle.

LAFC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Delgado, Igor, Tillman; Martinez, Giroud, Bouanga

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Wesley, Danilo, Pereira, Sandro; Allan, Pulgar; Matheus, Everton, Araujo; Pedro

Expert opinion

Carlos Vinicius Amorim, Brazilian football expert from Trivela

Already qualified as group leaders, Flamengo head into the match against LAFC relaxed and without the pressure to win. This is a good opportunity for players who have seen limited minutes in the Club World Cup, such as Pedro, Michael, Everton, and Alex Sandro, to prove they can be more important and used more frequently by Filipe Luís.

Since the Brazilian side may rest some of its key players, they’ll also gain the advantage of having them more refreshed for the Round of 16 clash, likely against Benfica.

This slight physical edge, combined with the fact that Flamengo is in the middle of its season while European clubs are nearing the end of theirs, could once again play in their favour.

For Los Angeles FC, already eliminated, it's now about playing for pride. They have been, by far, the weakest of the host nation's teams in the competition, especially when compared to Inter Miami, who still have a shot at the knockout stage, and Seattle Sounders, who played in a much tougher group.

LAFC have looked fragile defensively and lacked competitiveness, despite showing some good moments against Esperance.

We say: LAFC 0-2 Flamengo

LAFC can take encouragement from the fact that Flamengo will make a number of changes, but we are finding it very difficult to back anything other than a routine success for the Brazilian team.

Previews by email