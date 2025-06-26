Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo's Club World Cup meeting with Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Flamengo and Bayern Munich will meet on Sunday night in the fourth of eight round of 16 fixtures at the Club World Cup.

Flamengo have been one of the standout teams in the competition, highlighted by finishing top of Group D and ahead of Chelsea, while Bayern Munich finished second in Group C behind Benfica.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich kick off?

The round of 16 fixture is set to kick off at 9pm UK time on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 4pm local time kickoff.

Where is Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich being played?

The match is set to be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Garden, Florida.

The stadium was host to the opening fixture of the Club World Cup between Inter Miami and Al Ahly, and is set to host two round of 16 clashes.

How to watch Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

Online streaming

Those hoping to catch the game are in luck, because it is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every match on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with CWC content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shorty after the final whistle.

What is at stake for Flamengo and Bayern Munich on Sunday?

As the tournament progresses past the group stages and into the knockout rounds, every team will be battling for a victory to remain in the competition and progress closer to the final.

Flamengo are yet to be beaten in the Club World Cup with two wins and one draw, including a particularly impressive 3-1 win against Chelsea, while Bayern Munich have lost one and won two, including a 10-0 win against Auckland City.