Sports Mole previews Wednesday night's clash between FK Zalgiris and Hamrun Spartans in Champions League qualifying.

Aiming to commence their European campaigns on positive notes, FK Zalgiris and Hamrun Spartans clash at LFF Stadium during the first round of Champions League qualification on Wednesday night.

Zaliai Balti are looking to put their domestic struggles in 2025 to one side for the evening, whilst Ta' Werwer are fighting to upset the odds on the road in the first leg.

Match preview

Winning the top-tier title in Lithuania during four of the last five seasons, FK Zalgiris have cemented their spot as the dominant force on their respective domestic scene since the beginning of the 2020s, with Wednesday's hosts now on a mission to make waves on the continental stage.

That being said, the 2025 term has brought provided plenty of hardship so far for Zaliai Balti, who are languishing down in sixth place in the A Lyga after 19 games, closer to the relegation zone than local rivals FK Kauno Zalgiris at the summit of the standings.

FK Zalgiris come into this Champions League battle after a much-needed upturn in form, though, with Vladimir Cheburin's troops winning back-to-back games for the first time this calendar year, easing past the attentions of FK Panevezys and Banga Gargzdai over the past week.

In truth, Zaliai Balti have missed the goalscoring presence of veteran Liviu Antal at the top end of the pitch, with the 26-year-old netting a sensational 20 league strikes in 2024 but managing just three appearances to date in the 2025 schedule.

Wednesday night's hosts enjoyed a little foray into the European spotlight this time last year, beating Finnish outfit VPS in the first round of Conference League qualification before being dumped out at the next hurdle by Pafos of Cyprus, who went on to reach the last 16 of that particular competition.

Maltese minnows Hamrun Spartans are back in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League for a third straight year, looking to upset the odds on Wednesday night in Lithuania and give themselves an advantage heading into the second leg.

Ta' Werwer were unsuccessful during the first round of qualification during the 2024-25 schedule, losing to Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar on penalties after both sides recorded 1-0 away victories across normal time during two hotly-contested legs.

As a result, Hamrun Spartans were paired up with Ballkani of Kosovo in the third round of Conference League qualification, with a 2-0 home defeat leading to the exit of the hosts following a goalless draw at Stadium Zahir Pajaziti during the first leg at the conclusion of July.

Wednesday's visitors have been much more successful on their domestic scene in recent times, winning the Maltese Premier League during the 2024-25 campaign despite finishing a lowly fourth place at the end of the regular top-flight term.

FK Zalgiris all competitions form: D D D L W W

Hamrun Spartans all competitions form: D D W W W L

Team News

After netting the winner during Zalgiris' most recent match, Luka Dumancic will be confident of making a positive impression on the European stage this week.

Talisman Antal has returned to the pitch following injury in recent weeks and should be in line for a starting spot in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A summer arrival to the Hamrun Spartans ranks, Merlin Hadzi could make his debut for the club in Lithuania on the continental scene.

The visitors have a strong Brazilian contingent in their first-team ranks, including attackers Jonny and Marcelina Emerson.

FK Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Olses; Abiam, Dumancic, Setkus, Youla; Hadji, Salcinovic, Ofori, Bicka; Antal, Chol

Hamrun Spartans possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Compri, Polito, Micallef, Camenzuli; Letherby, Emerson, Djile, Hadzi; Mbong, Mihana

We say: FK Zalgiris 2-1 Hamrun Spartans

In the middle of their domestic season, Zalgiris should be sharper than the visitors to Vilnius on Wednesday night during the first leg.

Hamrun Spartans are still bedding in a host of new signings and could stumble to defeat ahead of the second leg next week.