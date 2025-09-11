[monks data]
Serie A
Sep 13, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Napoli logo

Fiorentina
vs.
Napoli

Preview: Fiorentina vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Fiorentina vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Fiorentina and Napoli, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to extend their perfect start to the new season, Napoli face a tough trip to Stadio Franchi on Saturday, when they will meet Fiorentina.

Serie A's reigning champions needed a last-gasp goal to make it two wins from two just before the international break; meanwhile, their hosts have yet to taste success.


Match preview

Having safely disposed of Sassuolo on the opening matchday, Napoli continued their title defence in less convincing fashion last time out, needing every second of stoppage time to beat Cagliari on home turf.

Three months on from the clubs' previous clash at Stadio Maradona - when the Partenopei won 2-0 and claimed the Scudetto - they seemed bound for a goalless draw until Frank Anguissa scored with almost the final kick.

Already top dogs in Italy, Antonio Conte's side will soon meet a fresh challenge, kicking off their Champions League campaign away to Manchester City, and it remains to be seen whether they can compete on multiple fronts this season.

Of course, Napoli have strengthened their squad for that reason, most recently bringing Rasmus Hojlund back to Serie A on loan before the transfer window finally slid shut.

Unbeaten in 14 league games dating back to February, Conte's men must now travel north to Tuscany, where the Partenopei's record is similarly impressive.

Not only have Napoli avoided defeat on their last seven league trips to Stadio Franchi, but they have also lost just once across the last 15.

Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli on August 14, 2025

Following home and away defeats last season, Fiorentina have won only two of their last 10 top-flight meetings with Napoli - so precedent will not be on their side this weekend.

The Viola are also awaiting a first domestic win of the 2025-26 campaign, having opened up with consecutive Serie A draws. 

Either side of making it through the Conference League playoffs and into the league phase, the Tuscan club have been held by both Cagliari and Torino.

Despite adding new buy Roberto Piccoli to a front line already featuring Albert Gudmundsson and Italy star Moise Kean, they failed to find a breakthrough against the latter just before international football intervened.

So, head coach Stefano Pioli will again seek his first league victory since returning to Florence, where Fiorentina have won seven of their last nine home games in Serie A.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W D W D

Napoli Serie A form:

W W


Team News

Napoli's Scott McTominay pictured on May 23, 2025

Napoli will be missing Romelu Lukaku - who scored in both games against Fiorentina last season but is now sidelined for several weeks - key defender Amir Rrahmani and summer signing Miguel Gutierrez.

David Neres is also a doubt, as the Brazilian winger is struggling with a minor muscular problem.

In Lukaku's absence, recent arrival Hojlund will compete with Lorenzo Lucca to start up front, with support provided by Matteo Politano, Kevin De Bruyne and Ballon D'Or contender Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina can call upon Moise Kean to lead their attack: the former Juventus striker may have impressed on international duty this month, but he has yet to score a single league goal against Napoli.

Fellow forward Albert Gudmundsson may miss out, though, having sprained his ankle in the act of scoring for Iceland. So, Roberto Piccoli will vie with evergreen Edin Dzeko for selection alongside Kean.

Unlikely to displace Dodo on the hosts' right flank, new boy Tariq Lamptey should be handed a place on the bench.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup: De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri; Dodo, Fagioli, Sohm, Mandragora, Gosens; Piccoli, Kean

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Olivera; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund


SM words green background

We say: Fiorentina 1-1 Napoli

Napoli may drop their first points, with Fiorentina recording a third straight Serie A draw to start the season.

While the Viola are still a work in progress under new management, they are certainly capable of causing the champions' solid defence some problems.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Jonathan O'Shea
