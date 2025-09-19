Preview: Fiorentina vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Fiorentina and Como, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With just two points between them over the past two matchdays, both Fiorentina and Como will seek their first win of September when they meet at Stadio Franchi on Sunday.

Beaten by Serie A's reigning champions last week, the Viola have yet to post a league victory, while their visitors have faltered after a promising start.

Match preview

Conceding a Kevin De Bruyne penalty within six minutes of kickoff set Fiorentina on the path to defeat last weekend, when they were beaten 3-1 at home by league leaders Napoli.

The Scudetto holders controlled most of the match, though Luca Ranieri's late goal sparked an attempted Viola revival that ultimately came up short.

As a result, Stefano Pioli's side still sit on two points, having previously been held by both Cagliari and Torino, either side of progressing from the Conference League playoffs.

So, Pioli will again seek his first league success since returning to Florence, where Fiorentina have won seven of their last 10 home games in Serie A.

That may not prove a simple task against potent opponents, and after both teams won 2-0 on away turf last term, Como already know how to win in the Tuscan capital.

February's triumph at the Franchi balanced off the clubs' head-to-head record in Serie A, making it 10 wins apiece and six draws so far.

This time, Como will also be seeking their first victory of the month, having been beaten by Bologna just before the international break, then drawn 1-1 at home to Genoa.

A heartbreaking late strike denied them success at Stadio Singaglia on Monday night, when it had seemed another Nico Paz goal would seal maximum points.

Previously, Cesc Fabregas had led the Lariani to victory twice in their opening two fixtures - a Coppa Italia tie against Sudtirol, and an opening-day defeat of Lazio - so he will be keen to get back on track this weekend.

With a big bank balance and impressive ambition, Como may have designs on qualifying for Europe, but only beating direct rivals will determine if they are ready to do so.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D D L

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

W D W D L

Como Serie A form:

W L D

Como form (all competitions):

W W L D

Team News

Despite a midweek scare, Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has been cleared to resume training, after it was feared a fever may rule him out of Sunday's game.

The Italy star has failed to find the net in his last three league appearances, but he scored in last November's away win against Como en route to finishing second in Serie A's scoring charts.

In further good news for Stefano Pioli, Albert Gudmundsson will also be available. Having recovered from an ankle injury sustained while playing for Iceland, he can challenge Edin Dzeko and Roberto Piccoli to join Kean up front.

Sent off late on against Bologna, Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon must now serve a suspension, so summer signing Diego Carlos can vie with Stefan Posch and Edoardo Goldaniga for a first league start.

Sure to feature in the final third, Nico Paz has played a part in five goals across his last six Serie A matches. The Argentina international will link up with either Alvaro Morata or Tasos Douvikas in attack.

Assane Diao and Alberto Dossena are still sidelined by injury, while Ignace Van Der Brempt recently joined them on the sidelines.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup: De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri; Dodo, Fagioli, Mandragora, Sohm, Gosens; Piccoli, Kean

Como possible starting lineup: Butez; Vojvoda, Carlos, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Kuhn, Paz, Rodriguez; Morata

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Como

Fiorentina have not fully convinced since Stefano Pioli's return, and Como are well placed to take advantage of any home nerves.

The visitors bring a significant attacking threat, so they may catch their hosts out more than once.

