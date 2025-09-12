Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between FC Utrecht and Groningen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Utrecht will hope to continue their strong start to the 2025-26 Eredivisie season when they face visitors Groningen on Sunday at Stadion Galgenwaard.

The third-placed hosts beat PEC Zwolle 2-0 on August 31 and have nine points from four games, while Groningen are eighth with six points after four matchweeks following their 4-0 victory against Heracles on August 29.

Match preview

FC Utrecht produced 14 shots compared to Zwolle's six, but they could have easily conceded given their opponents managed to generate three big chances.

The home side have been outstanding in the final third this campaign considering they have found the back of the net at least twice in eight of their 10 matches this term.

Head coach Ron Jans has utilised a reserved style of play this season, with his team averaging the ninth highest possession figure in the Eredivisie (51.4%), producing the eighth most big chances (10) and taking the ninth most touches inside the opposition penalty box (90).

Utreg are unbeaten in four games - the club won three times - and they kept three clean sheets in that period while scoring eight.

Utrecht have not experienced defeat at Stadion Galgenwaard in any of their five fixtures at the ground, emerging as victors on four occasions, and they have not lost in their past nine at home.

Groningen dominated proceedings last time out, scoring four, hitting the woodwork twice while also preventing Heracles from registering a single effort on target.

It should be noted that the visitors have produced 5.4 xG but have netted nine times, and their overperformance is the third most of the 18 teams in the league, though Utrecht have scored 11 from 6.6 xG.

Trots van het Noorden completed the double over their hosts in 2024-25, winning 3-1 and 1-0, and a win on Sunday would be their fifth consecutive triumph against their opponents.

Boss Dick Lukkien will hope that his side can end their trend of alternating between wins and losses this season, and a clean sheet on the weekend would be their second in two outings after conceding nine in their prior three.

Groningen have lost their two away fixtures this campaign by a cumulative score of 8-3, and they were winless in their last five matches on the road in 2024-25, suffering four losses.

Team News

Utrecht will be sweating on the fitness of striker Koen Kostons, who was forced off at half time against Zwolle, and his potential absence could lead to the selection of Thomas Buitink.

In the middle of the pitch, Jamiro Monteiro and Ryan Thomas can be expected to start given they played together last time out.

Central defenders Simon Graves Jensen and Anselmo Garcia McNulty could be chosen to protect shot-stopper Tom de Graaff.

As for the visitors, centre-forward Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson will demand a starting spot after he scored twice against Heracles.

Perhaps wingers Thom van Bergen and Jorg Schreuders could retain their places on the flanks, while midfielders Stije Resink and Tika de Jonge are almost certain to feature.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Aertssen, Jensen, McNulty, Floranus; Thomas, Monteiro; Mbayo, Oosting, De Rooij; Buitink

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; De Jonge, Resink; Van Bergen, Taha, Schreuders; Willumsson

We say: FC Utrecht 2-1 Groningen

Utrecht should be confident of scoring multiple times given their opponents have proven to be defensively vulnerable, especially away from home.

Groningen may find it difficult to contain their opponents, and considering the visitors' strong displays in attack, it would not be surprising if the hosts left with no points.

