Everton have announced that defender Michael Keane has signed a new one-year contract at the club until the end of June 2026.

The 32-year-old saw his initial deal expire on June 30, but he has now agreed to extend his stay on the blue side of Merseyside into a ninth season, having joined from Burnley in July 2017.

After signing his new contract, Keane told evertonfc.com: “I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here.

“The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton.

“We’ve been through a difficult few years but it’s an exciting time ahead for us as players and our brilliant fans.

“We’ve got a world-class new stadium to play in, and our form under the manager last season shows there’s a lot of reasons to be positive. I’m looking forward to being part of it.”



— Everton (@Everton) July 4, 2025

Keane follows Branthwaite, Coleman in penning new Everton deal

Everton manager David Moyes added: “We are pleased Michael has agreed to stay with us. His performances at Fulham and Newcastle at the end of last season showed the value he can bring to our squad. We will need his experience and professionalism as we go forward."

Keane’s contract extension follows confirmation of new deals for fellow defenders Seamus Coleman and Jarrad Branthwaite, the latter of whom was linked with a big-money exit before making the “easy decision” to commit his future to the Toffees.

During his time at Everton, Keane has made a total of 230 appearances for the club, including 197 in the Premier League which places him 17th on the club’s all-time list.

The centre-back has had made a habit of scoring goals for the Toffees, netting 16 in total, including three across 14 Premier League appearances last season.

Keane is one of four central defensive options available to Moyes along with Branthwaite, captain James Tarkowski and Jake O’Brien, who was used regularly as a right-back during the second half of last season.

Everton may contemplate bolstering their centre-back options further this summer, but they are currently focused on bringing in a new striker, with a deal allegedly agreed to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal for £30.3m.