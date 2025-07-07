Everton confirm the length of Idrissa Gueye's contract extension as manager David Moyes reacts to the midfielder's new deal.

Everton have announced that midfielder Idrissa Gueye has signed a new one-year contract at the club until the end of June 2026, with an option for a further year.

The 35-year-old saw his initial deal expire on June 30, but he has now agreed to extend his stay on the blue side of Merseyside and is gearing up for his seventh season at the club.

Gueye first joined Everton from Aston Villa in August 2016 and then returned in 2022 following a three-year spell with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Senegal's all-time record appearance-maker at international level has made a total of 211 outings for the Toffees across all competitions, playing in 40 games during an impressive 2024-25 campaign in which he scooped the club's Player of the Season award - voted by the supporters - and Players' Player of the Season.

Speaking to evertonfc.com, Gueye said: “Everyone knows what Everton means to me and my family. After six seasons here, this club is more than just a place I play, it’s part of who I am.

“I’m proud to start my seventh year as a Blue. Last season was a strong one for me personally, and I feel ready, fresh, and more driven than ever to keep pushing.



Moyes: ‘Gueye will play a big part in integrating everybody at Everton’

“With our beautiful new stadium and a real sense of momentum throughout the club, this season feels like a turning point, the chance to build something big and lasting.

“We’ve got the foundations. Now it’s up to us: players, staff, the manager, the board, and most importantly, our fans, to come together so we can raise the bar again and take Everton back to where it belongs. I’m fully committed to that challenge. Let’s go again. Together.”

Gueye, known for being a tenacious defensive midfielder, ranks in the top three for tackles in the Premier League across five of his six seasons as an Everton player, making a league-high 133 tackles last season which was at least 10 more than any other player across Europe’s top-five divisions.

Reacting to the Gueye’s contract extension, manager David Moyes said: “We are delighted Idrissa has re-signed. His experience and his knowledge of the club is going to be so important going forward with the introduction of lots of new players and the new stadium. Idrissa will play a big part in integrating everybody."

Gueye is the fourth Everton player to sign a new contract in the space of just 10 days after defensive trio Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane.

Everton’s No.27 will now link up with his teammates at their pre-season training camp in Scotland as they begin preparations for the new campaign and endeavour to build on last season's 13th-placed finish in the top flight.