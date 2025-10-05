[monks data]
Everton vs. Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Dibling, Barry, Sarr, Mitchell decisions made for Premier League game

Everton vs. Crystal Palace confirmed XIs: Dibling, Barry, Sarr, Mitchell decisions made
Everton and Crystal Palace confirm their starting lineups for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton manager David Moyes has made two changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In the absence of the suspended Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who controversially picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in last Monday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United, fellow summer signing Tyler Dibling is handed his first Premier League start for the club.

The other change made by Moyes sees Thierno Barry, who is searching for his first Toffees goal at the ninth time of asking in all competitions since joining from Villarreal in the summer, replace Beto as the central striker.

Barry will be supported in attack by Dibling as well as Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish, while Idrissa Gueye will links arms with James Garner in the middle of the pitch.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will make his 300th Premier League appearance between the sticks and he will be protected by a back four made up of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring on September 27, 2025

Sarr, Mitchell recalled to Crystal Palace XI

As for Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner has also made two changes to the side that began the 2-0 win over Dynamo Kiev in the Conference League on Thursday.

Ismaila Sarr, who has scored three Premier League goals in four game so far this season, is recalled to operate in attack alongside Yeremy Pino and central striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Will Hughes makes way as a result and will begin as a substitute, meaning Daichi Kamada will drop back into a central midfield role alongside Adam Wharton.

The other change made by Glasner see Borna Sosa replaced at left wing-back by Tyrick Mitchell, while Daniel Munoz - who scored the opener against Dynamo Kiev last time out - continues on the opposite flank.

Captain Marc Guehi retains his starting spot in the back three alongside Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards, protecting Dean Henderson in goal.

Everton starting lineup: Pickford' O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dibling, Grealish; Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunuam

Crystal Palace starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Benítez, Canvot, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Lerma, Hughes, Uche, Nketiah

 

