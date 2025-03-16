Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between between Everton and West Ham United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 153

Everton wins: 75

Draws: 33

West Ham wins: 45

Everton and West Ham United have faced each other a total of 153 times across all competitions and it is the Toffees who lead the overall head-to-head record, as they have won 75 games compared to the Hammers' 45, while 33 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Their very first meeting took place back in February 1907 in the FA Cup when Everton secured a 2-1 victory in the second round at Upton Park.

Everton and West Ham have butted heads a total of 14 times in the domestic cups (FA Cup and League Cup), with the Toffees coming out on top seven times and the Hammers winning five ties.

In the league, both teams regularly faced each other in the old Division One - and briefly in the old Division Two between 1951 and 1954 - before the inception of the Premier League in 1992-93.

Everton's biggest-ever win over West Ham to date was recorded back in October 1927 when they prevailed 7-0 on home soil, while the Hammers have never beaten the Toffees by more than a four-goal margin, doing so twice in April 1929 and February 1961 (both 4-0).

In the Premier League, Everton and West Ham have played 58 times against each other, with the Toffees (29) winning more than twice as many games than the Hammers (14), while a total of 15 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Everton initially dominated this fixture, losing just six of their first 39 Premier League battles with West Ham, memorably accumulating 35 points out of a possible 45 available during an impressive 15-game unbeaten run in the top flight between December 2007 and May 2015.

However, West Ham have fared better in recent meetings with Everton, as they have won five and drawn two of their last nine in the Premier League, most recently winning 3-1 at Goodison Park in March 2024 before playing out 0-0 and 1-1 draws in the 2024-25 campaign.



Previous meetings

Everton 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)Everton 1-3 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-1 Everton (Premier League)West Ham 2-0 Everton (Premier League)Everton 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 2-1 Everton (Premier League)Everton 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-1 Everton (Premier League)Everton 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)Everton 4-1 West Ham (EFL Cup Fourth Round)West Ham 1-1 Everton (Premier League)Everton 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-2 Everton (Premier League)Everton 1-3 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 3-1 Everton (Premier League)Everton 4-0 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)Everton 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)Everton 2-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Everton 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-0 Everton (Premier League)Everton 1-3 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-1 Everton (Premier League)West Ham 2-0 Everton (Premier League)Everton 1-0 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 2-1 Everton (Premier League)Everton 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)West Ham 0-1 Everton (Premier League)Everton 0-1 West Ham (Premier League)