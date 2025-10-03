[monks data]
Espanyol logo
La Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Real Betis logo

Espanyol
vs.
BetisReal Betis

Preview: Espanyol vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Espanyol vs Betis - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Espanyol and Real Betis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Betis will attempt to extend their five-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they travel to the RCDE Stadium for Sunday's La Liga meeting with Espanyol.

Los Verdiblancos are currently sitting in sixth position in the standings, while the hosts are level on points and just one place behind on goal difference. 


Match preview

After narrowly avoiding the drop last term, Espanyol have made an encouraging start to the 2025-26 campaign, having won three, drawn three and lost just one of their opening seven games.

With that said, their impressive start has lost some momentum with a three-game winless run that started with a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Espanyol then left it late to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia in their most recent outing at the RCDE Stadium, before they played out the first goalless draw of the 2025-26 La Liga season in their away meeting with fellow Catalan side Girona. 

Manolo Gonzalez's side are now preparing for Sunday's tough test against Real Betis, a team they have beaten just once in their previous 11 La Liga encounters (D3, L7).

Their only victory in that period took place in January 2023, when Martin Braithwaite scored the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 home win. 

Over two years on, Espanyol will hope that home advantage will be a decisive factor, especially as they have won three of their opening four matches at the RCDE Stadium this term (D1).

Real Betis' Antony pictured in September 2025

Betis have proven to be a tough team to beat in the first two months of the 2025-26 season, having won four, drawn four and lost just one of their nine competitive matches.

Los Verdiblancos will carry significant momentum into Sunday's fixture after recording back-to-back victories for the first time this season, including a 2-0 win in last weekend's home clash against Osasuna.

That result took their tally to 12 points from seven matches, leaving them in sixth position and just a point adrift of fourth-placed Elche ahead of matchday eight. 

While Espanyol have had over a week to rest and recover, Betis will only have a couple of days to prepare for Sunday's fixture after claiming a 2-0 victory in Thursday's Europa League away clash against Ludogorets Razgrad, thanks to a Giovani Lo Celso strike and an own goal.

Betis have fared well in recent meetings with Espanyol, having won each of their last three head-to-head matches, including a dramatic win in May's trip to the RCDE Stadium. 

On that occasion, Lo Celso scored an 85th-minute equaliser before Antony completed the turnaround in stoppage time to snatch all three points with the club's second victory in the last three away games against Espanyol. 

Espanyol La Liga form:

D W W L D D

Real Betis La Liga form:

W D L D W W 

Real Betis form (all competitions):

L D W D W W 


Team News

Real Betis' Cucho Hernandez on September 29, 2025

Experienced Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera is set to miss a second successive match through injury, while midfielder Urko Gonzalez is a doubt and will have to be assessed ahead of Sunday's home fixture. 

With uncertainty surrounding Gonzalez's availability, Edu Exposito looks well set to earn a recall after settling for a substitute appearance against Girona. 

Roberto Fernandez is likely to retain his place up front, although he is facing competition from veteran striker Kike Garcia. 

As for the visitors, they remain without the injured quartet of Diego Llorente, Marc Bartra, Nelson Deossa and Isco, while Pablo Garcia is away with the Spain squad at the Under-20 World Cup.

After making changes in midweek, Pellegrini could recall Hector Bellerin, Ricardo Rodriguez, Sofyan Amrabat, Pablo Fornals, Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli

Cucho Hernandez will also come back into the starting lineup, with the striker looking to add to the three league goals he has scored this season. 

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Riedel, Romero; Exposito, Lozano; Dolan, Milla, Puado; Roberto

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Gomez, Natan, Rodriguez; Fornals, Amrabat; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Cucho 


SM words green background

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Real Betis

Betis will be in high spirits after recording back-to-back victories, but they will be targeting maximum points on Sunday, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils, taking into account the fact that Espanyol are yet to lose at the RCDE Stadium this season. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582905:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8195:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Abde Ezzalzouli Antony Cucho Hernandez Diego Llorente Edu Exposito Edu Exposito Giovani Lo Celso Hector Bellerin Isco Leandro Cabrera Manolo Gonzalez Manuel Pellegrini Marc Bartra Martin Braithwaite Nelson Deossa Pablo Fornals Ricardo Rodriguez Roberto Fernandez Sofyan Amrabat Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!