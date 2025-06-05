Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how England could line up for Saturday's World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group K clash with Andorra.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has a 100% record to maintain when the Three Lions take on Andorra on Saturday, in their third World Cup Qualifying Group K battle.

The Euro 2024 runners-up comfortably dispatched Albania and Latvia in their first two matches under the German two months ago, although eight players who made that selection have not been summoned for international duty this time around.

That list includes attacking trio Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Jarrod Bowen, meaning Harry Kane will have a new-look support cast on his 106th England appearance, the same number Sir Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard managed.

However, Bukayo Saka has apparently been left out of the squad for this one due to a fitness concern, so Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer are the leading contenders to start out wide, while Eberechi Eze may occupy the number 10 position.

Jude Bellingham is of course an alternative option in the most advanced midfield role, but the Real Madrid man is instead tipped to partner Declan Rice in the deeper engine room slots as Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson wait their turn.

Further back, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is the only uncapped outfield player in the squad, but teammate Levi Colwill and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa should form the central barrier ahead of Jordan Pickford for now.

A first competitive appearance since his move to Real Madrid was confirmed could also come the way of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is arguably England’s first-choice left-back right now and ought to reprise that role on Saturday.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Bellingham; Palmer, Eze, Gordon; Kane