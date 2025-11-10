Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between England and Serbia.

Taking to home turf one more time in World Cup 2026 Qualifying, England play their penultimate game of Group K against Serbia on Thursday evening.

The Three Lions are safely through to next summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the visitors are still in contention for a second-placed finish and coveted playoff spot.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does England vs. Serbia kick off?

England vs. Serbia is a 7.45pm kickoff for viewers in the UK - Thomas Tuchel's men have only played one home match at a different time in this World Cup Qualifying cycle, beating Albania 2-0 in a 5pm kickoff in September.

Meanwhile, the game will commence at 8.45pm for those watching in Serbia.

Where is England vs. Serbia being played?

England are welcoming Serbia to their national home of football - Wembley Stadium - the 90,000-seater ground which has been home to the Three Lions since 1923 (including the original Wembley).

Thursday's game will mark Serbia's first-ever visit to Wembley in senior men's football, as the Eagles have only ever faced England at home - a 5-0 loss in September - and at Euro 2024, a 1-0 group-stage defeat.

How to watch England vs. Serbia in the UK

TV channels

England's clash with Serbia will be shown live on ITV1, as well as STV for viewers in Scotland.

ITV1 and STV can be found on channel number 103 for those on Sky and Virgin Media, or channel number 3 on EE TV and Freeview.

Online streaming

The broadcasters' respective ITVX and STV Player streaming services will also show the game in its entirety, allowing fans to catch the action on phones, laptops and games consoles.

Highlights

The official ITV and England YouTube channels are expected to upload highlights of the game shortly after full time, and snippets of key moments - such as goals and red cards - will be posted on the @itvfootball X account as and when they occur.

What is at stake for England and Serbia?

England's 5-0 battering of Latvia in their most recent qualification game confirmed the Three Lions' place at the 2026 World Cup with two games to spare, so only pride and maintaining a 100% record in the group is at stake from a collective standpoint.

However, Tuchel's men will not take either Serbia or Albania lightly this month, as many England troops are still fighting for their right to represent the nation in North America next summer.

Furthermore, the hosts will be coming up against a desperate Serbia side whose hopes of qualification are out of their own hands - the visitors sit third in Group K, one point behind second-placed Albania with two games remaining.

Therefore, Serbia shocking England on Thursday and also beating Latvia on November 16 will prove meaningless if Albania win their remaining two games against Andorra and England this month.

The Eagles have also experienced managerial upheaval ahead of their final pair of fixtures, as Dragan Stojkovic resigned in the wake of Serbia's defeat to Albania and has been replaced by Veljko Paunovic, the former Reading boss who will take charge of his first senior international this week.

