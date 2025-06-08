To celebrate Stuart Pearce's 58th birthday, Sports Mole challenges you to name the 22 members of England's Euro 1996 squad.

The 1990s is remembered fondly in the minds of England fans, who saw their nation perform strongly on both the continental and world stages, regardless of their lack of titles.

Following the heartbreak of losing on penalties to West Germany in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, the next notable campaign for the Three Lions came in Euro 1996.

As the host nation, England were desperate to go all the way and lift the trophy, but history repeated itself as Germany once again beat them on penalties, only this time the hurt was closer to home considering the 6-5 shootout loss came in a semi-final at Wembley.

Germany would then go on to win Euro 96 by beating Czech Republic 2-1 in the final, adding more layers to fans' pain, but the tournament is still looked back upon with nostalgia.

Marking the anniversary of the European Championship, Sports Mole challenges you: Can you name every member of England's Euro 1996 squad?