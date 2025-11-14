England vs. Albania: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Meeting twice in World Cup 2026 Qualifying, Sports Mole closely looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between England and Albania.

Both already jumping for joy ahead of the final matchday in World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group K, Albania and England conclude successful preliminary campaigns at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Sunday evening.

All fates have been sealed in the five-team section already, with England en route to North America, Albania bound for the playoffs, Serbia ranking third and praying for a Nations League-sized safety net, Latvia finishing fourth and Andorra rock bottom of the section.

The Three Lions were guaranteed to top the standings before November rolled around, but Thomas Tuchel's men have no intention of losing their 100% record in the section and made it seven wins from seven on Thursday, seeing off Serbia 2-0 thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze.

England did their upcoming hosts a massive favour in midweek, as the Three Lions' victory meant that Albania's 1-0 triumph over Andorra was enough to send Sylvinho's men through to March's playoffs, keeping their dream of a maiden World Cup Finals appearance alive.

Ahead of Sunday's battle between Albania and England, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 7

England wins: 7

Draws: None

Albania wins: None

Each of the nations' contests so far have come in qualifying for various World Cup finals - respectively, on the road to Italy, Japan and South Korea, then Qatar.

When they first convened, back in March 1989, Albania were propping up the group table, having suffered two defeats from two.

England had been held at home by Sweden in their opening fixture, leaving manager Bobby Robson under pressure, as Poland were also vying for a place at Italia '90.

An early goal from John Barnes settled the visitors' nerves in Tirana, before Bryan Robson netted their second after the break.

Just a few weeks later, the teams met again at Wembley. On that occasion, Albania's teenage goalkeeper conceded five goals against the Three Lions' fearsome attack, as 17-year-old debutant Blendi Nallbani was placed under siege.

Peter Beardsley bagged a brace after Gary Lineker had opened the scoring, with England ultimately cruising to victory on home turf.

More than two decades on, Sven-Goran Eriksson's side netted three times during the final half-hour to win in Albania: Paul Scholes, Michael Owen and Andrew Cole all scored, while Altin Rraklli registered the Kuqezinjte's first - and still only - goal against England.

Almost six months later, the hosts ran out 2-0 winners on English soil, with Owen and Robbie Fowler striking either side of half time to edge their team towards the 2002 World Cup, where they would reach the quarter-finals.

The countries' next meetings then came four years ago, as they fought for a place in Qatar. First, a 2-0 away victory saw England maintain their successful start to qualifying, as Harry Kane and Mason Mount found the net to make it two wins from two in Group I.

Later on in that campaign, captain Kane claimed the match ball at Wembley, taking the hosts one step closer to the 2022 World Cup.

Not only did the Three Lions' prolific striker fire home a first-half hat-trick, but Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson were also on target in another five-goal triumph.

In March 2025, new England coach Thomas Tuchel got his reign up and running with a 2-0 win over Albania in his first World Cup 2026 qualifier. Teenage full-back Myles Lewis-Skelly marked a dream debut by scoring the first goal of the Tuchel era, converting from Jude Bellingham's sublime pass with 20 minutes on the clock.

In doing so, the Arsenal starlet also surpassed Marcus Rashford as the youngest player to score during his first senior England appearance, at the tender age of just 18 years and 176 days.

However, it then took until the 77th minute for Kane to find the target once again, netting his 70th goal in 104 international matches and finally wrapping up maximum points.

Last seven meetings

Mar 21, 2025: England 2-0 Albania (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

Nov 12, 2021: England 5-0 Albania (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

Mar 28, 2021: Albania 0-2 England (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

Sep 05, 2001: England 2-0 Albania (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

Mar 28, 2001: Albania 1-3 England (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

Apr 25, 1989: England 5-0 Albania (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

Mar 07, 1989: Albania 0-2 England (World Cup Qualifying - Europe Group Stage)

