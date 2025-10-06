Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the international friendly between England and Wales.

England will tackle Wales in an intriguing international friendly on Thursday night.

The Three Lions will follow this match up with a 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Latvia on October 14, while Wales will tackle Belgium in their next qualifier on October 13.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does England vs. Wales kick off?

The international friendly will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday night.

Where is England vs. Wales being played?

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Wales last visited the famous stadium in October 2020, with England winning the international friendly 3-0, but it was a behind-closed-doors fixture due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to watch England vs. Wales in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the international friendly will be available to watch live on ITV1, with coverage of the match due to begin at 7pm, when the best pre-match talking points will be discussed.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to ITV1 will show highlights of the best incidents, including the goals. There will also be highlights available in the post-match coverage on ITV1, which finishes at 10.05pm.

England vs. Wales: How many times have the two nations met?

England and Wales have locked horns on 104 occasions throughout history, with the Three Lions leading the overall head-to-head, posting 69 wins and suffering 14 defeats, while there have also been 21 draws.

The first-ever meeting between the two nations took place in January 1879, with England recording a 2-1 victory in an international friendly, while their last competitive meeting came at the 2022 World Cup, with England winning 2-0.

The Three Lions have actually been victorious in each of their last seven matches, with Wales last triumphing in 1984, posting a 1-0 victory at the British Home Championship, which was abolished in 1984 after 100 years.

