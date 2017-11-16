England Women's goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall steps down from his role despite being cleared of unacceptable behaviour by an FA inquiry.

The Football Association has announced that England Women's goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall has stepped down from his role despite being cleared of unacceptable behaviour towards Eni Aluko.

Kendall was accused of speaking to Nigerian-born Aluko in a Caribbean accent, although an FA investigation today found that "no further action was necessary".

The 36-year-old was not involved in England's squad for their recent defeat to France due to the row, and he has now resigned from his role despite being exonerated.

"The FA has completed its investigation into allegations made by Eniola Aluko regarding Lee Kendall. The investigation has now concluded and it was decided that no further action was necessary," read an FA statement.

"Despite The FA's conclusion, Lee Kendall has decided to resign from his position as goalkeeping coach of the England Women's senior team.

"It is Lee's choice to focus on the future and on pursuing his career elsewhere. We wish him well for the future."

It is the second time in recent months that the FA have had to deal of accusations of inappropriate behaviour from Aluko following claims of bullying and racism made against former manager Mark Sampson.