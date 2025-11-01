Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Under-17 World Cup from the UK.

The Under-17 World Cup is set to get underway in Qatar, which will host the next five consecutive tournaments until 2029.

The 2025 edition represents the start of a new era following FIFA's decision to increase the number of participating teams from 24 to 48.

England Under-17s are among the nations that will feature at the tournament, with the Young Lions looking to win the Under-17 World Cup for the first time since 2017.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch the competition, as well as picking out five players to look out for in Qatar.

When does the U-17 World Cup start?

The tournament will get underway on November 3, with teams from Group A, B and C all in action on the first day.

The group stage will conclude on November 11, while the final will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium on November 27.

What is the format of the U-17 World Cup?

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four. The top two from each group will advance to the knockout phase, where they will be joined by the eight best third-placed teams.

The knockout stage will start with a round of 32, before each round whittles the nations down to a final two. The tournament also includes a third-place playoff between the semi-final losers.

When do England play at the Un-17 World Cup?

England will compete in Group E along with Venezuela, Haiti and Egypt. Neil Ryan's side will face Venezuela on November 4, before they take on Haiti a few days later on November 7.

The Young Lions will wrap up the group stage against Egypt on November 10, after which they will hope to be one of the 32 teams in the knockout phase.

How to watch the 2025 U-17 World Cup in the UK

TV Channels

ITV have agreed a deal with FIFA to show games from the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. The broadcaster are planning to show all three of England's group games on ITV4, as well as select matches from the knockout rounds

Online Streaming

ITV's agreement allows them to show games on the ITVX website and app. You will also be able to watch the Under-17 World Cup for free on FIFA+.

Highlights

FIFA should show highlights of the games on their official YouTube channel as well as on FIFA+.

Premier League players to feature at Under-17 World Cup

The Under-17 World Cup will feature a whole host of young stars from Premier League clubs. Unsurprisingly, the majority of the Premier League youngsters are members of England's 21-man squad.

Chelsea are represented by Landon Emenalo (son of former Chelsea director of football Michael Emenalo), Chizaram Ezenwata and Reggie Walsh. The latter should be in a confident mood after creating history by becoming the youngest player to play for Chelsea in the Champions League in last month's win over Ajax.

England's squad features five Manchester City prospects in Dante Headley, Ryan McAidoo, Harrison Miles, Kaden Braithwaite and Reigan Heskey (son of former England striker Emile Heskey).

Arsenal's Jack Port, Manchester United's Bendito Mantato and the Tottenham Hotspur trio of Junai Byfield, Luca Williams-Barnett and Tynan Thompson are among those in the England squad.

In regard to other nations, the Republic of Ireland have two Premier League youngsters in Rory Finneran and Kian McMahon-Brown, who play for Newcastle United and Burnley respectively.

Fulham's Aidan Evans will represent Canada in Qatar, while Sunderland's Alex Lienard is part of New Zealand's squad for the Under-17 World Cup.