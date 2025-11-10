Emile Heskey's son scores twice as England Under-17s ease past Egypt 3-0 to qualify for the knockout stages of the Under-17 World Cup.

England Under-17s have booked their ticket to the knockout rounds of the Under-17 World Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Egypt Under-17s in their final Group E game.

The Young Lions entered Monday's contest in Al Rayyan boasting three points from their opening two fixtures, courtesy of an opening 3-0 loss to Venezuela and subsequent 8-1 thrashing of Haiti.

With Venezuela and Egypt both on four points ahead of the final matchday, Liam Bramley's men knew that only victory would guarantee them a spot in the last 32 of the tournament.

England stepped up when it mattered in Qatar and took the lead with just 14 minutes on the clock, as Manchester City youngster Reigan Heskey cut inside from the left and fired in a powerful low strike from inside the D.

Egypt thought they had levelled the contest on the stroke of half time, as Omar Mohamed Kamal followed up after a strong double save from Arsenal's Jack Porter, but the midfielder's strike was ruled out for offside.

Bramley's boys made the most of that reprieve and doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half thanks once again to Heskey, who burst through on the counter-attack and coolly slotted the ball through Omar Abdel Aziz's legs.



HESKEY MAKES NO MISTAKE ???????? The Manchester City forward extends the #YoungLions lead to 2-0 ? pic.twitter.com/X9LDowl1T3

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 10, 2025

The son of ex-England international Emile Heskey then squandered a chance for his hat-trick, though, seeing a 64th-minue penalty saved by Aziz after Tottenham Hotspur's Luca Jamie Williams-Barnett was brought down.

However, fellow Sky Blues starlet Harrison Myles made it three for England in the 90th minute, embarking on a brilliant solo run and somehow smashing the ball in off the post from an incredibly tight angle.

What next for England Under-17 World Cup?

Thanks to Venezuela's 4-2 win over Haiti in the other game in Group E, England have qualified for the last 32 in second place, one point adrift of the South Americans in top spot.

Teams in the last 32 will be drawn against each other based on their group ranking - each first-placed and second-placed side is ordered based on their performance, and the eight strongest third-placed nations will also qualify for the knockout rounds.

The group stage does not conclude until Tuesday evening, so England face a nervous wait to find out who they will face in the last 32, as well as their potential path to the final in Qatar.

England are currently ranked sixth of all the runners-up, behind Zambia, Croatia, South Korea (seven points each), Portugal and Belgium, who also finished on six points but boast a superior goal difference.