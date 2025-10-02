[monks data]
Doncaster Rovers
League One
Oct 4, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Burton Albion

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
vs.
Burton Albion

Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Doncaster vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Doncaster Rovers host struggling Burton Albion in League One on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to find some consistent form. 

With the hosts in 10th and the visitors languishing in 22nd, Grant McCann will be hoping his side can return to winning ways against a Burton team that have claimed just two league victories all season.


Match preview

Despite an impressive start to the season, Doncaster have lost their last three games, although one of those defeats came away to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.

Grant McCann earned plenty of plaudits early in the season as Doncaster Rovers lost just once before their current three-game losing streak.

While the team has struggled in recent matches, a victory over relegation-threatened Burton could see them climb back into the play-off positions.

Doncaster’s previous two league defeats have come against some of the toughest opposition they will face all season, falling to promotion favourites Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon, who currently sit sixth.

Nevertheless, this is a Doncaster side that have had a bright start to their return to League One after finishing as champions in League Two just last term. 

Looking to find their earlier season form, the hosts will fancy their chances against a team who have won away just once in the entire campaign. 

Gary Bowyer Manager of Burton Albion before his side's match against Exeter City on 21 Dec, 2024

Had Charlie Webster not scored a late winner away to Cardiff City on Tuesday night, Burton Albion would be heading into this game bottom of the table. 

That would have marked the visitors' eighth consecutive league game without a win for Gary Bowyer and his squad, who secured a surprise, but much needed, victory in South Wales.

Prior to the Cardiff City game, Burton had not scored since August in the league and no side has netted fewer than the Brewers' six.

However, Burton remain in a position where a win on Saturday could move them out of the bottom four and give them some much-needed momentum with tough games ahead.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

WWWLLL

 

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

 

Burton Albion League One form:

LLLDLW

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

LWLDLW


Team News

Billy Sharp of Doncaster Rovers

Billy Sharp will be hoping that despite two goals all season, he is able to keep his spot in the starting eleven.

Connor O’Riordan has started 10 games for McCann’s side this season but was substituted after just 20 minutes in their most recent defeat, an injury that could see a new face join Matthew Pearson at the back. 

Owen Bailey has played the full 90 minutes every time he has featured this season and will be hoping to add to the five goals he has already scored from midfield.

Midfielder Jack Hazelhurst has not featured for Burton Albion all season but is expected to be available from October, meaning he could potentially make the matchday squad for the first time this term.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lawlor; Sterry, Grehan, Pearson, Maxwell; Broadbent, Bailey; Molyneux, Gotts, Middleton; Sharp

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Lofthouse, Armer, Delap, Hartridge, Revan; Webster, Williams; McKieran; Beesley, Tavares


SM words green background

We say: Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Burton Albion

With both sides in inconsistent form, the fixture offers a chance for each team to climb the league table. However, we are backing Doncaster to return to winning ways at home and reclaim a spot in the play-off positions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Calum Burrowes
