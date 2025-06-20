Sports Mole previews Monday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Dominican Republic and Suriname, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dominican Republic and Suriname will head into their final group game of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with hopes of bowing out on a high, as both teams have lost their opening two matches and have no points on the board, confirming their exit regardless of the result in this fixture.

While there will be little to play for in terms of progression, pride will be at stake for both nations, who will be desperate to at least record one win before departing the tournament.

Match preview

Debutants Dominican Republic have shown admirable fight in their maiden appearance, though it has not been enough, losing 3-2 to Mexico in their opening match before a 2-1 defeat to Costa Rica despite taking an early lead in that encounter.

It marked the first time Marcelo Neveleff’s side have lost consecutive international matches this year and the first instance since 2022 that they have suffered back-to-back defeats against CONCACAF opposition.

The Dominican Republic will approach this match against Suriname in search of their first-ever victory in the competition, with the added motivation of facing a first-time opponent on this stage.

However, Los Quisqueyanos have now lost three of their last four competitive fixtures despite managing to score five goals across those three defeats, with their major shortcoming being a leaky defence that has conceded nine goals in those losses.

For Suriname, their fourth appearance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup has once again failed to see them progress beyond the group stage while they have still only ever managed one win in the competition’s history.

Natio fought with resilience in their opening match against Costa Rica only to suffer heartbreak when they conceded a penalty deep into stoppage time to lose 4-3 after initially overturning a two-goal deficit earlier in that contest.

They could not replicate that level of competitiveness in their second group fixture against Mexico, falling to a 2-0 defeat courtesy of a brace from defender Cesar Montes.

Stanley Menzo’s team have now lost consecutive matches for the first time since November 2024 when they were beaten in successive fixtures by Canada, and having arrived at the tournament on a four-match unbeaten streak, they must now find a way to avoid a third successive defeat.

Dominican Republic CONCACAF Gold Cup form:





L



L





Dominican Republic form (all competitions):





D



W



L



W



L



L





Suriname CONCACAF Gold Cup form:





L



L





Suriname form (all competitions):





W



W



W



D



L



L





Team News

The quartet of Xavier Valdez, Joao Urbanez, Jimmy Adrian Kaparos and Edarlyn Reyes all retained their places in the Dominican Republic’s starting lineup from the opening loss to Mexico, and are expected to feature again from the outset in this encounter.

Peter Gonzalez, Edison Azcona and Joao Urbaez have all been on the scoresheet for Los Quisqueyanos in their debut Gold Cup campaign, and will be eager to increase their tallies in what could be a historic first win for their nation.

For Suriname, Swedish-based Shaquille Pinas, Gyrano Kerk and Richonell Margaret have each contributed goals during this tournament and will all be looking to add to their tally.

Record goalscorer Gleofilo Vlijter began the defeat against Mexico on the bench but could be handed a start this time around as Menzo looks to add more firepower in search of a positive result.

Dominican Republic possible starting lineup:

Valdez; Urbaez, Kaparos, Pujol, Dollenmayer; Morschel, Rosario, Lopez; Reyes, Romero, Gonzalez

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; van Gelderen, Abena, Pinas, Haps; Malone, Paal; Margaret, Jubitana, Boetius; Kerk

We say: Dominican Republic 1-1 Suriname

Both teams appear evenly matched in attack, while the Dominican Republic have shown slightly more defensive organisation throughout the tournament, but with both sides struggling to turn performances into results, it is difficult to separate them heading into this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email