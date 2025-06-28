Sports Mole previews Monday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Djurgardens IF and IFK Norrkoping, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides separated by just a single point in the table will resume Allsvenskan action on Monday as Djurgardens IF welcome IFK Norrkoping to the 3Arena.

With 15 points from 12 matches, the hosts sit ninth and a place above the visitors, both teams having entered the summer break firmly rooted in the mid-table picture.

Match preview

Djurgardens will hope their month-long break offers the needed reset to ignite a turnaround in what has so far been a patchy campaign, having won only one of their last five matches in the league.

A narrow 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Brommapojkarna briefly ended a three-game winless streak, but that flicker of progress was swiftly extinguished in a 1-0 defeat away to Halmstads BK.

The lack of rhythm has been a recurring issue for Jani Honkavaara’s side, which have managed four wins this season but have rarely strung together consistent performances, often hampered by their bluntness in front of goal.

Djurgardens have found the net just eight times across their 12 league outings – the fewest return in the division – and while their defensive resolve has been admirable with only 14 goals conceded, ranking sixth best, it has often carried the burden of securing results.

Three of their four victories have come via 1-0 scorelines, suggesting Monday’s clash may once again hinge on a solitary breakthrough unless Honkavaara finds a solution to their attacking concerns.

That said, recent history favours the Iron Stoves in this fixture, having scored at least twice in each of their last four meetings with Norrkoping, winning six of the previous eight encounters, including a 3-1 triumph at 3Arena in the most recent clash between the sides.

However, Djurgardens’ home record this season leaves plenty to be desired, with just one win from six matches at the venue (D3, L2), a run that must improve if they are to avoid matching their lowest finish since placing ninth in 2012.

As for Norrkoping, the current campaign threatens to mirror last season’s nervy struggle, where they escaped the relegation playoffs by just three points.

The Kamraterna entered the break sitting exactly three points above that zone again, and unless they sharpen up quickly, another tense run-in could be on the cards.

The Comrades suffered a bruising 3-0 home defeat to GAIS just before the league paused, marking their fifth game without a win in six.

Scoring has not been Norrkoping’s problem, with 20 goals to their name so far, but their porous defence, which has conceded 23 – a record worse than all but two teams in the division – continues to undermine any attacking progress.

However, the visitors can take heart from their recent showings on the road, having picked up seven points from their last three away matches, serving as a timely boost as IFK head into a traditionally tough fixture.

Team News

Djurgardens are without several key players for this clash, including Nino Zugelj, Patric Aslund, Rasmus Schuller, Piotr Johansson and Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist, all sidelined through injury.

Suspension adds to their woes, with 28-year-old midfielder Daniel Stensson still serving his ban following a straight red card against Hacken on May 5.

Norrkoping are also battling injury issues of their own, with midfielders Stephen Bolma and Kevin Hoog Jansson ruled out, while 34-year-old goalkeeper David Mitov Nilsson remains sidelined with a long-term wrist problem that has kept him out all season.

The visitors will once again turn to attacking pair Christoffer Nyman and Sebastian Jorgensen, who have been responsible for 11 of Norrkoping’s 20 goals and remain their best chance of piercing Djurgardens’s defence.

Djurgardens IF possible starting lineup:

Manojlovic; Stahl, Larsson, Danielson, Kosugi; Ekdal, Siltanen, Gulliksen; Haarala, Nguen, Priske

IFK Norrkoping possible starting lineup:

Andersson; Neffati, Watson, Sogaard, Marcus Baggesen; Lushaku, Traustason, Fransson; Jorgensen, Prica, Nyman

We say: Djurgardens IF 1-1 IFK Norrkoping

Djurgardens may have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent times, but their current league form hardly makes them a strong favourite to take all three points, while Norrkoping’s defensive frailties may be offset by their recent improvement away from home – leaving a draw as the most likely outcome.

