Sports Mole previews Sunday's European Under-21s Championship clash between Denmark Under-21s and France Under-21s, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After coming through an eventful group stage, Denmark Under-21s and France Under-21s will meet in the 2025 European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals on Sunday.

Both teams are still unbeaten in Slovakia, having gone through with seven points from three games, and they now fight for the right to face either Germany or Italy in the final four.

Match preview

Topping a group containing the Netherlands, who had stormed through qualification with 10 straight wins, Denmark laid a marker down by emerging triumphant in Group D.

Steffen Hojer’s side started off with a dramatic 3-2 victory in their tournament opener against Ukraine - in which they fought back from 2-1 down to claim maximum points - before defeating the Dutch.

Despite then letting a two-goal lead slip to draw against Nordic neighbours Finland, they still cruised through as one of the competition’s top-scoring teams.

Newcastle United striker William Osula has found the net three times so far, and Conrad Harder bagged a brace against Finland, so the Danes certainly have sufficient firepower to go further.

Having reached the quarter-finals for a second time in the last three editions, they now aim to match their nation’s best-ever runs at the Under-21 Euros: Denmark were beaten semi-finalists both in a famous year for Danish football, 1992, and again in 2015.

France, meanwhile, maintained their record of qualifying from the group phase in every appearance to date - albeit they only finished second in Group C.

After kicking off with a goalless draw against eventual group winners Portugal, Les Bleuets were then involved in an epic game against Georgia, with their winner finally coming 12 minutes into added time.

They then saw off Poland by scoring three times in the first half-hour, and a 4-1 win sent Gerald Baticle’s boys through with room to spare, as fellow top-two contenders Georgia were well beaten by Portugal.

Since replacing Thierry Henry after the Paris 2024 Olympics, Baticle has posted seven wins, four draws and one defeat as head coach; having recently signed a new contract, he will also lead Les Bleuets to the Under-21 Euros in Albania and Serbia two years from now.

Of course, repeating France’s sole continental triumph at this age group is his first task, as it has been almost four decades since they won at the 1988 finals.

For all their depths of talent, the French fell at the last-eight stage in 2023, so they will surely take nothing for granted this weekend.

Denmark Under-21s European Under-21s Championship form:

W W D

Denmark Under-21s form (all competitions):

L D D W W D

France Under-21s European Under-21s Championship form:

D W W

France Under-21s form (all competitions):

D W W D W W

Team News

After resting players such as Oliver Provstgaard, William Osula and Ajax defender Anton Gaaei against Finland, it is likely all three will be recalled by Denmark on Sunday, though Osula faces stiff competition from Conrad Harder to start up front.

Three Italy-based youngsters could form an important part of the Danes’ defence, as Cremonese goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal should feature behind a centre-back pairing of Lazio’s Provstgaard and Udinese's Thomas Kristensen.

France are set to bring several stars back in, too: goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba and new Tottenham Hotspur signing Mathys Tel were all rested against Poland.

Nantes forward Matthis Abline, who netted nine Ligue 1 goals last term, is favourite to lead Les Bleuets’ attack, but Villarreal’s Thierno Barry will also vie for selection.

Following a fine performance last time out, Djaoui Cisse could keep his place in midfield, though there are numerous options open to Gerald Baticle.

Denmark Under-21s possible starting lineup: Jungdal; Gaaei, Kristensen, Provstgaard, Jelert; Sorensen, Nartey; Jensen, Fraulo, Bischoff; Osula

France Under-21s possible starting lineup: Restes; Sildillia, Matsima, Lukeba, Merlin; Doukoure, Agoume; Tchaouna, Cisse, Tel; Abline

We say: Denmark Under-21s 2-3 France Under-21s (after extra time)

Two attacking teams with plenty of talent up top, even the big occasion will not deter either from going on the front foot.

The lucky locals could be in for a treat in Presov, with France edging through after extra time in an end-to-end contest.

