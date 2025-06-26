Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS clash between DC United and Nashville SC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Third in the Eastern Conference, Nashville SC will be bidding to make it three straight wins in the MLS when they continue their campaign with a clash against DC United on Saturday.

Nashville have 35 points from their 19 league matches this season, which has left them five points behind division leaders Philadelphia Union, while DC United are down in 12th, boasting 18 points from 19 games.

Match preview

DC United have a record of four wins, six draws and nine defeats from their 19 matches in the Eastern Conference this season, with a total of 18 points leaving them down in 12th spot in the standings.

Troy Lesesne's side finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, so their position in the table at this stage of the current campaign is not too surprising.

The Black and Reds were last victorious at the start of June, recording a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati, which was a standout win considering that the latter are currently second in the table.

However, DC United have lost 7-1 to Chicago Fire and 2-0 to Real Salt Lake in their last two matches, and they have only won one of their last eight games at this level of football.

Nashville, meanwhile, finished 13th in the Eastern Conference last season, but they are currently up in third, with the team enjoying an impressive campaign.

A record of 10 wins, five draws and four defeats from their 19 matches has left them just five points off division leaders Philadelphia Union, and they will bring a long unbeaten run into this match.

Indeed, B. J. Callaghan's side have not been beaten in the MLS since a 3-0 reverse to Seattle Sounders on April 20, winning six and drawing four of their last 10 league fixtures.

Nashville recorded a 3-2 victory over New England Revolution last time out, while their last away fixture brought a 2-0 success over Chicago Fire.

The last MLS clash between these two sides finished 0-0 in the middle of May, but DC United have actually been victorious in two of their last three league meetings.

DC United MLS form:

DLDWLL

DC United form (all competitions):

WLDWLL

Nashville SC MLS form:

DWDDWW

Nashville SC form (all competitions):

WWDDWW

Team News

DC United will once again be without the services of their leading goalscorer Christian Benteke through injury.

Lukas MacNaughton and Jackson Hopkins will also be missing the home side, but no fresh injury issues have been reported, so there are unlikely to be any major surprises when it comes to the starting XI.

Gabriel Pirani has two goals to his name this term, and there should be another spot in the final third of the field for the 23-year-old Brazilian.

As for Nashville, Taylor Washington, Tyler Boyd and Maximus Ekk will miss the match through injury.

Sam Surridge has been in excellent form for the team this season, scoring 12 times in 18 appearances, and there will be another start in the final third of the field for the Englishman.

Meanwhile, Hany Mukhtar is also in line to feature in an attacking area, with the 30-year-old aiming to add to the eight goals that he has scored in all competitions this term.

DC United possible starting lineup:

Baraza; Tubbs, Bartlett, Rowles; Antley, Enow, Servania, Schnegg; Gabriel, Badji, Leal

Nashville SC possible starting lineup:

Willis; Bauer, Palacios, Maher, Lovitz; Muyl, Tagseth, Brugman, Qasem; Mukhtar, Surridge

We say: DC United 1-2 Nashville SC

Nashville are flying at the moment, and with DC United entering this match off the back of successive defeats, we are expecting the visitors to navigate their way to an important three points.

