Track all of Crystal Palace's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

It has been more than a decade since Crystal Palace made their way back into the Premier League, and having failed to finish above 10th in the table in that time, including a 12th-placed finish in 2024-25, the bright spots have been few and far between for fans.

However, Oliver Glasner brought the club its first ever major trophy during his first full season as boss, when the Eagles beat Manchester City 1-0 in May to lift the FA Cup at Wembley.

Alongside their silverware, winning the cup has also entered the Londoners into the Europa League, marking their first foray into continental competition since the 1999 Intertoto Cup.

With the goal of performing on all fronts next term, Palace will need to bolster their squad in the market, as well as find replacements should some of their stars leave Selhurst Park amidst links to the traditional 'big six'.

Here, Sports Mole lists every new incoming and exit during Crystal Palace's 2025 summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Walter Benitez (free)

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Joel Ward (free)

Jeffrey Schlupp (free)

Matt Turner (end of loan from Nottingham Forest)

Ben Chilwell (end of loan from Chelsea)

Luke Plange (released)

How much have Crystal Palace spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Crystal Palace total spend summer 2025: £0m

Crystal Palace total income summer 2025: £0m

Crystal Palace total profit/loss summer 2025: £0m

Latest Crystal Palace transfer rumours

Crystal Palace squad