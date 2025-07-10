Outgoing Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor aims a dig at chairman Steve Parish as he delivers his verdict on whether the club will be kicked out of the Europa League for breaching UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Outgoing Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor believes the club will compete in the Europa League next season despite fears that they will be kicked out of the competition for breaching UEFA rules.

The Eagles qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup in May, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium to lift their first major domestic trophy.

However, Textor’s continued involvement as a co-owner at Palace and French club Lyon as of March 1 this year looks set to cost the Eagles a place in Europe’s secondary club competition under UEFA’s rules governing multi-club ownership.

Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings group owns 90% of Lyon and 43% of Palace, though his stake in the latter is in the process of being sold to fellow American businessman Woody Johnson for a reported £190m.

The 59-year-old recently resigned from his leadership position on the board of Lyon, but he will remain co-owner of the French outfit, whose relegation from Ligue 1 for financial mismanagement has been officially overturned, spelling danger for Palace's prospects of playing in the Europa League.

Textor hopeful Palace can compete in Europa League after admitting initial fears

Palace’s four principal owners - Textor, chairman Steve Parish, David Blitzer and Josh Harris - all met with UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body at their headquarters in Nyon last month to present their case that Textor did not have decisive influence at the club beyond the March 1 deadline.

Should UEFA decide that Textor did have decisive influence at Selhurst Park, then the Eagles may drop into the 2025-26 Conference League.

Speaking on talkSPORT ahead of the ruling expected this week, Textor admitted that he was worried about whether the Eagles would be able to play in the Europa League and how UEFA would respond immediately after they lifted the FA Cup.

However, he has also claimed that he has documentation to prove that he could not make "management decisions" at Crystal Palace.

"It was never discussed [whether it would be an issue],” Textor said. “The reasons are in documents the public hasn't seen. We shouldn't talk about whether I have a 43% vote or 25, we should talk about zero.

"The document I signed says I have no entitlement to have a role in management decisions. UEFA have seen that document.

"I think we all take responsibility as owners. I'll admit to not even thinking about the issue. I read the rule too, please read it yourself.

"If you have decisive influence, you may have to consider this. I didn't and I don't, and if I did I would've had to consider selling in June 2024.

"You don't see one single player from our network of clubs who has made its way onto the Palace roster. They should put guard rails around the competition. The rules changed in the middle of this year.

"I was so happy when they lifted the FA Cup, but I felt the gravity while they were holding the cup. I couldn't have been happier or happier for the fans, but I was worried about what was coming there and then.

"I felt bad but it doesn't mean I had decisive influence. The rules say they should be in."

Demotion to Conference League ‘unlikely’ for Palace, says Textor

“I don’t think it’s likely,” Textor added when discussing whether Palace could drop down into the Conference League, before stating he would not “predict in advance what governing bodies will say”.

“We sat in front of the UEFA panel and were all consistent about the lack of decisive influence. I was asked a question by a senior guy at UEFA and he said casually in the lunch room ‘everyone knows you made this [Oliver] Glasner hire (as manager) happen’ but that’s not true at all. I tried to get him at Lyon, if he spoke French he’d be there.

“I told UEFA that a suggestion is not decisive influence. Nobody tells Steve [Parish] what to do, he’s as stubborn as anybody.”

Textor aims dig at Parish over Palace ambition

Textor has taken a swipe at Parish for having a lack of ambition at Selhurst Park, adding: “I think his ambition every year is to avoid relegation. Our ambition is to climb the table."

Asked who is to blame for Palace's potential Europa League expulsion, Textor said: “Ask the guy that drives the red Ferrari. I never want to be the man. Ask the guy that drives the red Ferrari that. I'm not that guy.

“I don't wake up wanting to be the man, but I do love the family of Eagle Football. I think collaboration between clubs and communities is a good thing. Otherwise, we're just watching petro clubs win everything.

“[Parish] involves us, but he doesn't really listen to us. A suggestion from time to time is not the same as decisive influence.”

While these off-field issues continue to linger for Palace, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season, Glasner is currently putting his first-team squad through their paces in pre-season training as they prepare for their first behind-closed-doors friendly of the summer against Millwall on Saturday.