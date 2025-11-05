Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace welcome AZ Alkmaar to Selhurst Park for their third League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Both teams currently sit level on three points after winning and losing one game each in their opening two matches, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Naouirou Ahamada (ineligible)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

AZ ALKMAAR

Out: Seiya Maikuma (knee), Mexx Meerdink (groin), Jordy Clasie (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Owuso-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Dekker, De Wit; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Patati, Parrott, Jensen

