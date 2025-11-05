[monks data]
Crystal Palace logo
Conference League | League Stage
Nov 6, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
AZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace
vs.
AZAZ Alkmaar

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. AZ Alkmaar injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and AZ Alkmaar.

Crystal Palace welcome AZ Alkmaar to Selhurst Park for their third League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Both teams currently sit level on three points after winning and losing one game each in their opening two matches, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


CRYSTAL PALACE vs. AZ ALKMAAR

Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah pictured on October 21, 2024

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Naouirou Ahamada (ineligible)

DoubtfulAdam Wharton (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

AZ ALKMAAR

Out: Seiya Maikuma (knee), Mexx Meerdink (groin), Jordy Clasie (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Owuso-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Dekker, De Wit; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Patati, Parrott, Jensen

ID:585075:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2748:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Adam Wharton Caleb Kporha Chadi Riad Cheick Doucoure Eddie Nketiah Jordy Clasie Mexx Meerdink Naouirou Ahamada Seiya Maikuma Football