Crystal Palace welcome AZ Alkmaar to Selhurst Park for their third League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.
Both teams currently sit level on three points after winning and losing one game each in their opening two matches, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. AZ ALKMAAR
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Naouirou Ahamada (ineligible)
Doubtful: Adam Wharton (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
AZ ALKMAAR
Out: Seiya Maikuma (knee), Mexx Meerdink (groin), Jordy Clasie (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Owuso-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Dekker, De Wit; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Patati, Parrott, Jensen
