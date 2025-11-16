Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Costa Rica and Honduras, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Costa Rica and Honduras head into their final Group C game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers knowing only one side will claim the automatic ticket, setting the stage for a tense and high-stakes showdown.

Both nations slipped up in their previous outings, with Honduras falling to a shock 2-0 defeat in Nicaragua and Costa Rica losing 1-0 away to Haiti, leaving the group wide open.

Match preview

Costa Rica travelled to Haiti aware that victory would keep them in control of the group – instead, Los Ticos were stunned by Frantzdy Pierrot’s first-half strike and, despite dominating possession and chances, they failed to respond.

The defeat proved costly for Miguel Herrera’s men, dropping them to third on six points — two behind leaders Honduras and one behind Haiti, who sit second only by virtue of goal difference.

Los Ticos, aiming for a fourth straight World Cup appearance, have not been convincing during this phase, registering three draws and only one win, that coming against bottom side Nicaragua.

To keep their hopes alive, Costa Rica must first defeat Honduras and then hope Nicaragua can somehow produce an upset away in Haiti.

But they have reason for optimism, having won their last two home games against Honduras and three of the last four, while they boast a nine-match unbeaten run in this fixture (3W, 6D).

Their home matches in this qualifying stage have been full of goals too, producing 11 across two games — a 3-3 draw with Haiti and a 4-1 win over Nicaragua — encouraging signs for Herrera’s attack.

Honduras, however, arrive knowing they need a strong response, though their away form has been poor, losing 2-0 in Nicaragua and failing to score in a goalless draw with Haiti.

Before their slip-up in Managua, the Hondurans had gone four matches unbeaten and four matches without conceding in this round, but that may still not be enough to guarantee progress.

A draw might prove insufficient, and even victory comes with conditions, as they must also hope Haiti do not win heavily enough to overturn Honduras' superior goal difference.

Reinaldo Rueda, who led Honduras to the 2010 World Cup, will hope to repeat that achievement, but to do so, he must engineer their first win over Costa Rica in over a decade — the last coming in a 1-0 qualifier in 2013.

Costa Rica World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Costa Rica form (all competitions):

Honduras World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Honduras form (all competitions):

Team News

For Costa Rica, New York City forward Alonso Martinez has been a standout performer with three goals in this qualifying phase and will look to add more while operating behind Kenneth Vargas, who has scored once so far.

Veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas is expected to retain his place as he chases participation in his fourth consecutive World Cup.

Herrera should stick with his 5-4-1 structure, with Kendall Waston, Juan Vargas and Alexis Gamboa forming the back three.

For Honduras, Rommel Quiotoy — who has netted twice in this stage — started in a wide role last time out, though Rueda may opt to move him centrally again.

The visitors remain without several key players, including Denil Maldonado, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez and Jose Julian Martinez Crisanto, all sidelined through injury.

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Navas; Quiros, Waston, J. Vargas, Gamboa, Calvo; Borges, Murrillo, Martinez, Alcocer; K. Vargas

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Najar, Montes, Vega, Rosales; Arriaga; O. Vega, D. Flores, Palma, Quioto; Benguche

We say: Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras

Costa Rica are backed to edge a tight and tense contest, with home advantage and their strong recent record against Honduras likely to prove decisive.

Los Ticos have shown far more attacking threat on home soil during this qualifying phase, and their need for victory should drive a more aggressive approach, while Honduras have looked blunt on their travels and may struggle to match Costa Rica’s intensity.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email