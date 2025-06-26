Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS clash between New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Western Conference side Colorado Rapids will be aiming to make it successive victories in the MLS when they tackle Eastern Conference side New England Revolution on Saturday.

Colorado are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, while New England sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, and the hosts will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in this match.

Match preview

New England will enter the game off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Nashville, while they were also beaten 1-0 by FC Cincinnati in the middle of the month, so it has been a disappointing period for Caleb Porter's team.

Revolution have a record of six wins, five draws and six defeats from their 17 matches in the Eastern Conference this season, with a total of 23 points leaving them in 11th spot in the division.

New England finished 14th in the Eastern Conference last season, and they are outsiders to make the playoffs this term, but Porter's side are currently only two points off a final series playoff position.

Revolution last took on Colorado Rapids in September 2023, with the latter recording a 2-1 victory, but three of their last four encounters in the MLS have been won by New England.

Colorado, meanwhile, have a record of seven wins, four draws and eight defeats from their 19 matches in the Western Conference this season, with 25 points leaving them in ninth spot in the table.

Chris Armas's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over LA Galaxy, with the result coming after three straight defeats, so it provided a much-needed boost.

The Denver outfit finished seventh in the Western Conference last season but were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Colorado have won three of their last six fixtures in the MLS, and they will be coming up against a side that has just one win from their last eight, so it is an excellent chance to secure another victory.

New England Revolution MLS form:

DDDWLL

New England Revolution form (all competitions):

LDDWLL

Colorado Rapids MLS form:

WWLLLW

Team News

New England will be missing Leonardo Campana, Luca Langoni and Noel Buck through injury on Saturday.

Carles Gil has been a standout player for the team this season, scoring six times in 16 appearances, and there will once again be a spot in an attacking area for the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Tomas Chancalay, who has netted twice this term, is also set to feature in the final third of the field.

As for Colorado, Djordje Mihailovic, who has scored nine times and registered three assists in all competitions this season, will be a notable starter for the visitors.

Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi have eight goals between them this term, meanwhile, and the pair will once again feature in the final third of the field on Saturday.

However, Zack Steffen and Ali Fadal remain on the sidelines due to injury problems.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Ivacic; Beason, Fofana, Ceballos; Feingold, Yusuf, Gil, Polster, Miller; Chancalay, Diaz

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Cannon, Maxso, Murphy, Vines; Ku-DiPietro, Larraz, Attention, Mihailovic; Rafael, Yapi

We say: New England Revolution 1-1 Colorado Rapids

There has not actually been a draw between these two sides since July 2011, but we are backing that scoreline on Saturday, with a tight match potentially finishing all square.

