Brentford's controversial equaliser against Chelsea: Former Premier League official gives take on Fabio Carvalho goal

Former Premier League official reacts to Brentford's controversial equaliser against Chelsea
Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher gives his take on whether Brentford's controversial equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday night should have counted.

Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has claimed that Brentford's controversial equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday night correctly stood.

Chelsea had looked on course for a third successive victory in the Premier League after Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo had scored second-half goals.

However, Fabio Carvalho's simple finish at the back post in the third minute of added-on time secured what was a deserved point for Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

There was an element of controversy over the goal, though, with Dango Ouattara having been marginally offside when a flick-on from a long throw occurred.

While Ouattara did not make any contact with the ball, there is a argument that his movement towards it negatively impacted on Reece James' ability to make what could have proven to be a decisive touch.

 


Gallagher backs Brentford VAR decision

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Gallagher feels that VAR were correct to not get involved with the decision.

He said: "I think it's a good goal. Being in an offside position isn't an offence in itself.

"Has he touched the ball? No. Has he interfered with an opponent? I think not.

"We've seen this happen before in the Premier League, where the VAR has to decide to send him or not and, at this point, he decides not to send him because he feels Ouattara hasn't impacted on the defender."

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged that he had not known why VAR was assessing the goal, albeit having not had a chance to watch it back.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca pictured on June 28, 2025

What next for Chelsea?

Maresca now takes his Chelsea side to Germany for a game against Bayern Munich for what is their first Champions League fixture of the season.

Three days later, the Blues make the trip to Old Trafford to square off against Manchester United in the Premier League, hoping to extend their unbeaten top-flight run to five matches.

Written by
Darren Plant
