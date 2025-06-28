Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'making progress' in Jamie Gittens pursuit

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens this summer.

Chelsea have reportedly made progress in their quest to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Gittens has spent the last five years with Dortmund after joining the club's academy system following his departure from Manchester City in September 2020.

The attacker has gone on to score 17 goals and provide 14 assists in 107 appearances for Dortmund, including 12 goals and five assists in 49 competitive games last season.

Gittens seemingly did enough during the 2024-25 campaign to catch the attention of Chelsea's recruitment team.

The Blues made an effort to sign the 20-year-old ahead of the Club World Cup, but they were unable to reach an agreement with Dortmund over a transfer fee.

Chelsea closing in on Gittens deal

As a result, the Englishman is currently with the Dortmund squad at the tournament in the USA, rather than Enzo Maresca's side.

While Chelsea failed to sign him for the Club World Cup, they appear to be on course to add him to the squad before the Premier League season gets underway in August.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Dortmund over a transfer for Gittens.

The update claims that the two clubs are in 'advanced talks' over the structure of the transfer, with Gittens waiting for the green light to undergo a medical.

The player will put pen to paper on a seven-year contract once the transfer is agreed and the medical is completed.

Why are Chelsea keen to sign Gittens?

Chelsea are keen to recruit a new winger after deciding against signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.

The Blues opted to pay a penalty fee to get out of their obligation to buy, ensuring Sancho remains a Manchester United player.

Chelsea are also expected to offload Raheem Sterling following his loan spell at Arsenal, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test in December.

As a result, Maresca can only call upon Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Tyrique George as his main wide options.

Gittens would give Maresca another option in the position ahead of Chelsea's return to Champions League action next term.