Two Serie A clubs have supposedly expressed an interest in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, whose future in West London is not set in stone.

The Senegal international has been making slow and steady progress in England since arriving from Villarreal in 2023, managing 10 goals and five assists in 30 top-flight appearances in 2024-25.

However, Jackson made headlines for the wrong reasons in Chelsea's recent 3-1 Club World Cup loss to Brazilian outfit Flamengo, where he received a straight red card for a poorly-timed tackle on Ayrton Lucas.

The 24-year-old - who had only been on the pitch for four minutes as a substitute - issued a grovelling apology to his teammates on social media at full time, and he will sit out the Blues' final group game vs. Esperance de Tunis through suspension.

Jackson's ban will offer Liam Delap another opportunity to stake his claim for regular starts at the tip of Enzo Maresca's attack, and Chelsea are still being tipped to sign another central option before the summer window shuts on September 1.

Juventus, Napoli take liking to Jackson, but 'roadblocks' arise

Jackson could therefore find himself slipping down the pecking order in West London, and according to Sky Sports News, there is a chance that he could depart Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Both Juventus and Napoli - the latter of whom are managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte - are believed to have taken a liking to the 24-year-old, who still a staggering eight years left to run on his Blues contract.

As a result, the Conference League winners are under little pressure to sell on the cheap, so the report adds that Juventus and Napoli may struggle to fork out a suitable transfer fee, and wages could also present another roadblock.

In any case, Chelsea are believed to have slapped a not-for-sale sticker on the head of the striker, as they intend to have two senior number nines battling for minutes during the 2025-26 season.

Three unnamed Premier League clubs and teams from the Saudi Pro League may also have to give up their pursuit of Jackson, whose record for the Blues reads 30 goals and 12 assists in 80 matches in all competitions.

Juventus Jackson interest raises swap deal possibility

While Jackson may have to take a wage cut to seal a place in Turin, the transfer fee may not prove so prohibitive if Chelsea and Juventus consider a potential swap or part-exchange transfer.

The Bianconeri are pursuing a new centre-forward owing to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Randal Kolo Muani - who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain - and Dusan Vlahovic, who is about to enter the last 12 months of his deal.

Talks over an extension between Juventus and the Serbian's camp are thought to have collapsed, meaning that the Old Lady will open the floor to bids for Vlahovic in the current window, and it is not impossible to envisage him and Jackson moving in opposite directions.

Chelsea's name has often popped up in conversations surrounding Vlahovic, but it is still not known whether the Blues view him as a serious option to strengthen their forward line.