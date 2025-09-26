Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling is reportedly waiting for a move to another London-based club after turning down Bayern Munich over the summer.

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling reportedly snubbed a move to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old is on the outside of Enzo Maresca's plans at Stamford Bridge, forced to train away from the main first-team group this season.

Sterling was also surplus to requirements in West London last summer before securing a season-long loan switch to capital rivals Arsenal.

The former England international's spell at the Emirates did not go to plan, with the winger scoring just the single goal across 28 appearances.

Sterling has a trophy list that would most players in world football would kill for, winning the Premier League on four occasions whilst at Manchester City.

Chelsea outcast Sterling rejected Bayern Munich?

According to The Athletic, there is a shocking reason why Chelsea wantaway Sterling was unable to secure a transfer over the summer.

The report claims that the 30-year-old was subject to interest from Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich, who are now managed by the winger's former Man City teammate Vincent Kompany.

However, despite launching a swoop to sign Sterling during the latter stages of the window, the Bavarians were unable to get a deal over the line.

It is understood that the Liverpool academy graduate turned down the chance to join compatriot Harry Kane and company at the Allianz Arena.

It is believed that Sterling wanted to remain in London, possessing no desire to relocate his family to Germany at this stage of his career.

Family over football for Sterling

After struggling to earn regular minutes at Arsenal and having received the cold shoulder from Chelsea boss Maresca, a move to Bayern Munich sounds like a no-brainer for Sterling.

However, raising a family at the age of 30, the ex-England star is taking every aspect of the move into account, including the cost of moving his loved ones abroad.

It is said that Sterling was looking to seal a switch to a London-based club, however talks with potential suitors did not reach advanced stages.