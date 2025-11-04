Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos admits that he found the experience of representing fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg an invaluable part in his development.

Andrey Santos has talked up the benefits of playing for BlueCo-owned clubs Chelsea and Strasbourg, as well as revealing that he "loves" former head coach Liam Rosenior.

While Santos is now a part of Enzo Maresca's first-team squad at Stamford Bridge, it took two-and-a-half years after a deal was struck with Vasco Da Gama during the closing days of 2022.

Santos spent a number of months on loan with Nottingham Forest, admitting during a press conference on Tuesday that he was "too young" for the experience.

However, one-and-a-half seasons subsequently followed on loan at Strasbourg where Santos re-established himself as one of the top emerging South American players.

Santos talks up Strasbourg experience, Rosenior relationship

Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League fixture against Qarabag on Wednesday night, Santos was in front of the media and quizzed on a number of subjects.

His time at Strasbourg was a popular topic, and he has heaped praise on how he was treated and the relationship that he formed with Liam Rosenior, the French club's head coach.

He said: "Liam [Rosenior]...I love my ex coach. He's amazing. When I joined Strasbourg he helped me a lot, I improved a lot with him.

"The last two weeks I sent a message to him because I always watch Strasbourg games. I said my new baby is coming, he said congratulations and he is so happy for me. Our relationship is perfect."

On Strasbourg's place in the BlueCo group, Santos said: "I am so happy to be the first one [to play for Strasbourg and break into Chelsea's team]. T

"This season there are a lot of quality players at Strasbourg, Mamadou Sarr, Mike Penders and [Emanuel] Emegha now. It's so important for us having both clubs.

"The people from Chelsea were always messaging me asking how I was, telling me I was good there. It's important to have this relationship and have confidence when I arrive here."

Will Santos start against Qarabag?

Maresca acknowledged during his part of the press conference that rotation is likely for the match in Azerbaijan.

Although Santos remained as an unused substitute for the win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the 21-year-old previously played 90 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup last Wednesday.

The expectation is that the Brazil international and Romeo Lavia will replace Moise Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the engine room.