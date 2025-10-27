Chelsea transfer news: Possible future target at Strasbourg 'in sights' of Italian giants

Chelsea may reportedly come under pressure from an Italian giant if they wish to try to re-sign a Strasbourg star in the future.

Chelsea may reportedly face stiff competition if they wish to re-sign Strasbourg player Diego Moreira.

In July 2023, the Blues signed the wide player on a free transfer, viewing it as a market opportunity rather than seeing the Belgian-born player as someone who could make an impact in the first team.

Having only made one 45-minute outing in an EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon, the perception was that Moreira's Chelsea career was over as soon as he signed for Strasbourg in 2024.

Instead, the 21-year-old has blossomed into one of the best left-sided performers in Ligue 1 with three goals and 10 assists from 45 appearances.

A debut for Belgium has also come the way of Moreira who recently provided one goal and one assist in a 3-3 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea facing Moreira competition

As such, there is the possibility of Moreira being re-signed by Chelsea in the future, aided by both clubs being under the BlueCo banner.

However, according to Sky Sport, Juventus are toying with the possibility of trying to negotiate a deal for Moreira in 2026.

While Juventus have just sacked head coach Igor Tudor, they will continue to plan ahead as they look to put together a squad capable of ending their recent Serie A title drought.

The report suggests that Juventus would attempt to secure a loan deal with a mandatory option to buy if they pressed ahead with trying to sign Moreira.

Moreira still has a contract with Strasbourg until 2029, leaving the French outfit in a strong position with regards his future.

Would Chelsea consider re-signing Moreira?

If Moreira ever leaves Strasbourg, they stand to make a major profit having paid in the region of £7m for him last year.

Moreira's ability to play in multiple positions could tempt Chelsea into reintegrating him back into their senior ranks, but the player himself may have reservations over a return.

Chelsea deploying a back four over a back three would also count against Moreira when it comes to dislodging Marc Cucurella on the left.

Therefore, it is possible that all parties show a preference to continuing their relationship at Strasbourg or Moreira be sold for a massive profit to another club.