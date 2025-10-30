Sunderland are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is reportedly wanted by Sunderland ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old secured a loan switch to the Stadium of Light over the summer, only to be recalled due to the transfer of Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich and Liam Delap's hamstring injury.

However, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris recently left the door open for a return for Guiu to the North-East club in the New Year.

As expected, the Spaniard has played a bit-part role for Enzo Maresca's troops so far, managing just a single start in the Premier League.

However, Guiu enjoyed a rare highlight recently, starting and scoring for the Club World Cup winners during the 5-1 Champions League demolition of Ajax.

Chelsea striker Guiu heading for Sunderland again?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea youngster Guiu is heading towards a New Year exit of Stamford Bridge in search of regular game time.

The report claims that high-flying Sunderland are keen on bringing the 19-year-old back to the Stadium of Light during the January window.

It is understood that the Black Cats are in the process of plotting a move for Guiu, who played three matches for the club at the start of the term before being recalled by Chelsea.

Having featured competitively for both the Blues and Sunderland this term, the Spaniard is unable to play for any other clubs outside of those two.

It is stated that a temporary deal for Guiu could be relatively easy to arrange, with terms already sorted in the summer between the involved parties.

Sunderland's striker situation

Sitting fourth in the Premier League standings, Sunderland have enjoyed a successful return to the top table of English football so far.

However, there has been an overreliance on the goals of Wilson Isidor (4) this term, with no other Black Cats player scoring more than once in the league.

As a result, the potential January addition of Chelsea man Guiu could be just what the doctor ordered, easing the pressure on Sunderland's talismanic Frenchman.