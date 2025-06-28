Maresca reveals Chalobah, Acheampong transfer stance

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca addresses Trevoh Chalobah's future and outlines his stance over a potential exit for Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has addressed the futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong ahead of Saturday's Club World Cup last-16 tie against Benfica.

Chalobah spent the first half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, before Chelsea exercised their right to recall him in the January transfer window.

The defender went on to feature in 13 Premier League matches in the second half of the campaign, although he has had to settle for one appearance in three matches at the Club World Cup.

Like last summer, there has been speculation about whether Chelsea could part ways with Chalobah, who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

Maresca comments on Chalobah future

Maresca has now refused to offer any guarantees about whether Chalobah will still be at Stamford Bridge next season, although he indicated he wants to keep the 25-year-old defender.

“All the players that are here with us, I don't want to lose them," Maresca told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's meeting with Benfica.

"But then we said many times that when the window is open, unfortunately, anything can happen. To buy a player or to sell a player.

"Trevoh came back with us in January. If we did the Champions League spot in the top four, it's also because of Trevoh. He helped us a lot. In this moment, he played also some games here.

"He is with us. We are happy with him. Then, as I said, unfortunately, when the window is open, anything can happen, but not only for Trevoh, but for the 25 players of the squad."

Maresca outlines Acheampong transfer stance

Meanwhile, Acheampong has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, amid reported interest from Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

However, it was recently reported that the Blues have no plans to part ways with the 19-year-old full-back this summer.

Maresca has now confirmed his transfer stance, revealing he wants to keep the highly-rated youngster at the club for the long term.

“My idea or my plan with Josh is quite clear," Maresca said. "I think he potentially can be a top defender for this club. I feel the best plan for Josh is to be with us.”

Acheampong played the full duration of Chelsea's 3-0 win over Esperance de Tunis in the final group game, but he is likely to drop down to the bench for the last-16 meeting with Benfica.

The Blues will be looking to see off the Portuguese giants to set up a quarter-final tie against Palmeiras or Botafogo.