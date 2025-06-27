Chelsea reportedly set out their stance regarding the future of Josh Acheampong, who is on a long-term contract but receiving limited game time.

Chelsea have reportedly determined their stance over the future of Josh Acheampong.

The 19-year-old earned rave reviews earlier this week when he started Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Esperance Tunis in the Club World Cup.

Acheampong now has a total of 876 minutes in a senior Blues shirt spread across 14 matches and the defender has constantly been talked up by head coach Enzo Maresca.

However, there is a desire from the player and the club's fanbase to earn more action on a regular basis having penned a new long-term contract last year.

As such, Borussia Dortmund have recently been credited as admirers of the England Under-20 international.

What is Chelsea's stance?

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, who was commenting on X, Chelsea have no intention of parting ways with Acheampong on a short or long-term basis.

Jacobs reiterates the club's previous intentions that Acheampong is viewed as a key player for years to come, despite his current restricted game time.

Despite impressing on Tuesday night, Acheampong is expected to return to the substitutes' bench when Chelsea play Benfica in the last 16 on Saturday.

Reece James was rested for the previous game and is likely to return at right-back, with Malo Gusto viewed as next in line behind the club captain.

How should Chelsea handle Acheampong situation?

Having only just turned 19 years of age, Acheampong and his representatives should have a certain level of patience over his development.

On the flip side, though, the prospect has made a positive impact in the majority of his appearances thus far, to the extent where many fans rate him over the more experienced Gusto.

Making seven appearances in last season's Conference League was ideal for Acheampong, yet not featuring in the final would have understandably led to some frustration.

Albeit somewhat of a risk, Chelsea should consider parting ways with Gusto to ensure that Acheampong's career remains on an upward trajectory.

Gusto contributed just two assists last season, while the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Moises Caicedo are alternatives to James and Acheampong when required.