Chelsea must reportedly fend off competition from Juventus to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, but they could immediately take revenge upon the Italian giants.

France's number one has long been considered the Blues' top priority in between the posts, and Chelsea supposedly decided against signing Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer due to their confidence over a deal for Maignan.

The former Lille shot-stopper - a 2020-21 Ligue 1 title-winner with Les Dogues - is out of contract at the end of the season, and an extension with the Rossoneri is looking increasingly unlikely.

As a result, Maignan can enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January onwards, and the expectation is that the 30-year-old will leave San Siro on a free transfer in June after Massimiliano Allegri blocked his potential move to Stamford Bridge over the summer.

While Chelsea are still considered to be one of the leading contenders for Maignan's signature, the Club World Cup winners must also fend off a Manchester City legend, and now a fellow Serie A powerhouse of Milan's.

Chelsea facing Juventus competition for Mike Maignan transfer?

According to Gazzetta, Juventus have also earmarked Maignan as a goalkeeping target for 2026, in spite of the fact that the Old Lady have just signed Michele Di Gregorio from Monza on a four-year contract.

Juventus have allegedly identified Maignan as an experienced and 'charismatic' player who could help elevate the team to the next level, and an exit from Milan on a free is inevitable, as contract talks between the Frenchman and the club stalled some time ago.

Maignan could therefore follow the same path as former Lille teammate Jonathan David, who ran down his contract with the French side and signed for Juventus on a free transfer in the most recent summer window.

If neither Chelsea nor Bayern Munich strike an agreement with Maignan's camp, Juventus are 'ready to pounce' for the 30-year-old, who recently thwarted the Bianconeri in a 0-0 Serie A draw on October 5.

Maignan's clean sheet in that high-profile clash represented his fifth from seven appearances this season, and the France number one has amassed a total of 64 shut-outs in 170 games for Milan, whom he won the 2021-22 Serie A title with in his first season.

Chelsea could gain transfer revenge on Juventus if Mike Maignan deal falls through

If Juventus are successful in seducing Maignan, the France number one would expect to become first-choice in Turin right away, which spells danger for the Bianconeri's current first-choice goalkeeper Di Gregorio.

The Italian is two years Maignan's junior and is under contract with Juve until the summer of 2029, but he could seek out a move elsewhere if he is quickly displaced by Maignan.

The report adds that Di Gregorio is 'always highly regarded' in England, so Chelsea could very well try to lure the 28-year-old to the Premier League if Maignan decides to head to Turin.

For the time being, Enzo Maresca will keep faith with Robert Sanchez in between the posts, as Chelsea prepare to meet Nottingham Forest next Saturday in their first game back after the international break.